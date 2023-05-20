Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team

    IPL 2023 has once again laid the stage for some young Indian stars to breakthrough and emerge into the limelight with some classy performances of their, as we look at five of them who would contend themselves for a Team India berth.

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team-ayh
    Author
    Sandeep Rana
    First Published May 20, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    From the explosive power-hitting of Yashasvi Jaiswal to the composed elegance of Tilak Varma, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a breeding ground for budding cricketers vying to secure their spot in the national team. Brace yourselves for the thrill and anticipation as youngsters strive to leave an indelible mark on the cricketing world.

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team-ayh

    Yashasvi Jaiswal
    Yashasvi Jaiswal, the explosive batsman of former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), has emerged as a dangerous power hitter in the IPL 2023 edition. His dynamic batting style, reminiscent of Yuvraj Singh, has caught the attention of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah. Jaiswal's record-breaking half-century in just 13 balls has garnered praise and anticipation for his inclusion in the national team. With 1,122 runs, including a century and seven half-centuries, Jaiswal's IPL career shows immense promise.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team-ayh

    Tilak Varma
    Tilak Varma, an impressive player for five-time former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI), caught the selectors' attention with his composed batting in the IPL. Varma's recent knock of 37 runs off 17 balls showcased his talent, adding to his successful debut season for MI last year. With 214 runs in five games, including two fifties, at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 158.51, Varma is a strong contender for the upcoming tour of Ireland. In his IPL career, he has scored 671 runs in 23 matches, with three half-centuries. Mumbai acquired Varma's services for ₹1.70 crore in the IPL Auction 2023.

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team-ayh

    Rinku Singh
    Rinku Singh has been in outstanding form in IPL 2023, scoring 337 runs in 11 matches and playing a crucial role in two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) victories. In the latest match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he secured a last-ball victory by hitting a boundary when two runs were needed. Rinku's consistent performances have earned him praise and calls for inclusion in the Indian team. In his IPL career, he has scored 658 runs in 30 matches, with three half-centuries. Kolkata acquired Singh's services for ₹55.00 Lac in the IPL Auction 2023.

    ALSO READ: From Millions to Lakhs - IPL's Most Disastrous Pay Cuts Ever!

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team-ayh

    Sai Sudarshan
    Sai Sudarshan, the 21-year-old batter, had a brief appearance for defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the previous IPL season. Despite limited opportunities, he showcased maturity and scored 145 runs in 5 games, including a notable 65-run knock. With an impressive domestic season in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 572 runs for Tamil Nadu, Sudarshan is expected to be a key player in the middle order for the defending champions. In his IPL career, he has played 11 matches, scoring 368 runs with three half-centuries. Ahmedabad acquired Sudarshan's services for ₹20.00 Lac in the IPL Auction 2023.

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team-ayh

    Nehal Wadhera
    Nehal Wadhera, the young left-handed batter from Ludhiana, has been a valuable find for MI in IPL 2023. With 183 runs in six innings at an average of 36.60 and a strike rate of 147.58, including two half-centuries, Wadhera has showcased maturity and versatility. His performances against four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were particularly noteworthy. Experts and fans have recognized his potential, and he is expected to be a key player for MI in the future.

    ALSO READ: IPL's Top Money-Makers - Cricket stars who've struck it rich in the league

    Emerging stars ignite IPL 2023: 5 Indian youngsters poised to shine and secure their spot in national team-ayh

    Suyash Sharma 
    KKR's rising leggie, Suyash Sharma, has emerged as a star in IPL 2023. Despite his lack of competitive cricket experience, Suyash has impressed with his stylish hairdo and smart bowling, taking nine wickets in eight matches. The 19-year-old has created a buzz and shows promise as a future bowling prospect.

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan recall Team India 'better years' under former coach Aunshuman Gaekwad-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan recall Team India's 'better years' under former coach Aunshuman Gaekwad

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal show keeps RR in the playoffs race; netizens upset as PBKS knocked out-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jaiswal and Padikkal show keeps RR in playoffs race; netizens upset as PBKS knocked out

    Is ICC working to address pay disparity for Test cricket's growth? Ricky Ponting reveals-ayh

    Is ICC working to address pay disparity for Test cricket's growth? Ricky Ponting reveals

    IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG preview: Kolkata Knight Riders versus Lucknow Super Giants, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: Listless Kolkata hopes against hope, Lucknow eyes consecutive playoff berth

    IPL 2023, DC vs CSK preview: Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi capitals, location, venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Chennai aims at playoff qualification, Delhi looks to finish season on a high

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday NTR Jr: From RRR to Student No 1, glance at his 7 nuanced film performances (MSW)

    Happy Birthday NTR Jr: From RRR to Student No 1, glance at his 7 nuanced film performances

    5 guarantees will become law in 1st Cabinet meeting of new Karnataka govt assures Rahul Gandhi gcw

    5 'guarantees' will become law in 1st Cabinet meeting of new Karnataka govt, assures Rahul Gandhi

    Kerala's Opposition stages massive protest amid LDF govt's second anniversary celebration of second term; Here's why

    Kerala: Opposition stages massive protest amid LDF govt's second anniversary celebration of second term; Read

    CBI names Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in fresh chargesheet in 1984 Anti Sikh riots gcw

    CBI names Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in fresh chargesheet in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

    Services row Politics erupts after Centre ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi gcw

    Services row: Politics erupts after Centre's ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon