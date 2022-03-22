IPL 2022: Unbelievable that IPL has come this far - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be taking part in his 15th edition of the IPL, the same edition of the tournament. He is surprised with the competition coming this far.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from Saturday. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping for a stellar season as it continues its hunt for its elusive maiden title. Meanwhile, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli joined the team bubble in Mumbai on Monday while he reflected on his and IPL's 15-year-long journey so far.

"Wow, 15! It's quite unbelievable that the IPL has come this far and renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties, and life is in a perfect place. We have a child now, we have a family, and for me, it's all about going on with life with a lot of joy and happiness and watching our child grow and doing what I love, which is playing cricket," he was quoted as saying in an RCB video on social media.

RCB will be led by a new skipper this term. Kohli stepped down from the role after last season. He had been leading the side since 2013 and had numerous personal best moments. However, he failed to win the title for himself and his career. As RCB will be led by Faf du Plessis this season, Kohli revealed when it was decided that the South African will be handed the duties.

"I messaged him as soon as he was picked for RCB. I sounded him off a little bit about what's to come. It was made official afterwards, but I knew obviously that getting Faf at auction, the plan was apparent that we needed a leader in the change room, and he commands that respect," concluded Kohli.