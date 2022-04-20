IPL 2022: Is there any problem with Rishabh Pant's batting? Ravi Shastri analyses

Rishabh Pant continues to evolve as a batter, but is there any problem with his batting? Ravi Shastri analyses as he leads Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is leading Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, where his side is off to a mixed start. His batting performance has been under-par so far. While many wonder if there is any problem with his batting, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has analysed it.

In IPL 2022, Pant has scored 144 runs in five innings at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 146.94. He also has the responsibility of leading the side, which might have somewhat affected his batting. However, Shastri feels that he can still play his natural game if the other team members take some responsibility off him. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"What I would like to see with Delhi is Rishabh Pant coming and playing his natural game. Forgetting that he is the side's captain, just let him go out and play his natural game. Let the others around him take the responsibility. Because, if he fires, it will do his captaincy a world of good, and at the same time, you will see the results changing for Delhi Capitals pretty quickly," he told Star Sports.

