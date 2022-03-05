IND vs SL: Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test

It has been one-sided domination for Team India in the opening Test against Sri Lanka. It is being played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, while the game also happens to be former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 100th Test. He has been lauded by cricketing legends across the globe, along with his teammates.

Meanwhile, on Day 2 on Saturday, as India came out to bowl in the post-tea session, Kohli was given the guard of honour by his teammates. Kohli walked out into the ground, raising a hand and applauding the gesture by his teammates, besides acknowledging the Mohali crowd, who have showered him with applause throughout the Test so far. Watch the video below.

Earlier, Kohli was handed a unique cap for the occasion by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid. "It has been a special journey. My wife is here, and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game, and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," Kohli had said during the felicitation.

As for the match, winning the toss and batting first, India has declared its innings at a dominating total of 574/8. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been the top scorer, with an unbeaten 175, while Kohli could manage 45. The Lankans are off to a decent start, as they near 50, without losing a wicket so far.

Brief scores: IND 574/8 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 175*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/90) leads SL 39/0 (Karunaratne- 23; Ashwin- 0/6) by 535 runs.