    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury

    Anrich Nortje happens to be South Africa's fastest pacer. He has suffered a hip injury. Consequently, he will be missing the three-Test series against India for the Freedom Trophy from December 26.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Johannesburg, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 4:09 PM IST
    South Africa suffered a setback ahead of its three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy 2021-22 against India, starting Sunday. Pacer Anrich Nortje has sustained a hip injury. Consequently, he has been ruled out of the entire series. In the meantime, the appropriate replacement for him is yet to be announced by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

    Nortje's injury has been persistent. His injury escalated after the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Since then, he hasn't bowled consistently. Meanwhile, Dr Shuaib Manjra (CSA's chief medical officer) has informed ESPNCricinfo that the pacer is currently undergoing his rehab, as he aims his return for the ensuing three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from January 19.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22: Matches to be played behind closed doors, confirms Cricket South Africa

    Nortje has been Protea's highest wicket-taker in Tests this year, claiming 25 wickets in five Tests at an average of 20.76. Also, it could be possible that CSA might not announce a proper replacement for him since the side already possesses seven specialised pacers. Duanne Olivier has a high chance of making his return to SA's Test circuit, as he was unavailable after having signed the Kolpak deal in English county.

    The Kolpak deal has now ended following Great Britain's exit from the European Union. Olivier happens to be SA's highest wicket-taker in the domestic red-ball circuit, having claimed 28 wickets at 11.14. He is likely to join forces with pacers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, along with uncapped pacer Marco Jansen. Among others are Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman and Sisanda Magala.

    ALSO WATCH: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Virat Kohli and co sweat on Day 2 of training session in Centurion

    SA squad for Tests vs IND: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

    India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Full schedule)
    1st Test: December 26-30 - Centurion
    2nd Test: January 3-7 - Johannesburg
    3rd Test: January 11-15 - Cape Town
    1st ODI: January 19 - Paarl
    2nd ODI: January 21- Paarl
    3rd ODI: January 23 - Cape Town

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 4:09 PM IST
