Impact of coach Rahul Dravid on Team India: Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir have their say

Rahul Dravid begins his stint as Team India head coach from Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar and Gautam Gambhir have given their takes on how he would impact Indian cricket.

It marks the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket, as the legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid takes on the duties of the head coach of Team India. His first duty is the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand from Wednesday. All the Indian fans are looking forward to this new stint of Team India under Dravid and how it fares.

Ahead of Dravid's first assignment, legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar gave his thoughts on how Dravid would impact Team India. Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar recalled that the Indian batting order was safe and strong, as long as Dravid was at the crease. Consequently, he feels that Dravid would handle the coaching responsibility similarly.

He also brought upon the point of how T20I skipper Rohit Sharma would gel with Dravid. Gavaskar noted that the two have similar temperaments. As a result, he is confident of both gelling together, while both have a good understanding of each other.

Also, legendary former Indian Gautam Gambhir noted on Dravid's upcoming stint by stating, "He was a very successful player then he became a very successful captain and I'm sure he is going to become a very successful coach as well. With him in that dressing room, I think he brings a lot of assurance."

"He's played more than 100 test matches. He's captained the sid. His work ethics were unbelievable, really hard working. So, I think he brings a lot on the table," he added to the same broadcaster.