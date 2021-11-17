  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Impact of coach Rahul Dravid on Team India: Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir have their say

    Rahul Dravid begins his stint as Team India head coach from Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar and Gautam Gambhir have given their takes on how he would impact Indian cricket.

    Impact of coach Rahul Dravid on Team India: Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir have their say-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 6:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It marks the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket, as the legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid takes on the duties of the head coach of Team India. His first duty is the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand from Wednesday. All the Indian fans are looking forward to this new stint of Team India under Dravid and how it fares.

    Ahead of Dravid's first assignment, legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar gave his thoughts on how Dravid would impact Team India. Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar recalled that the Indian batting order was safe and strong, as long as Dravid was at the crease. Consequently, he feels that Dravid would handle the coaching responsibility similarly.

    ALSO READ: VVS Laxman to take over from Rahul Dravid as NCA Head, confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    He also brought upon the point of how T20I skipper Rohit Sharma would gel with Dravid. Gavaskar noted that the two have similar temperaments. As a result, he is confident of both gelling together, while both have a good understanding of each other.

    Also, legendary former Indian Gautam Gambhir noted on Dravid's upcoming stint by stating, "He was a very successful player then he became a very successful captain and I'm sure he is going to become a very successful coach as well. With him in that dressing room, I think he brings a lot of assurance."

    ALSO READ: How head coach Rahul Dravid can be a game-changer for the Indian cricket team?

    "He's played more than 100 test matches. He's captained the sid. His work ethics were unbelievable, really hard working. So, I think he brings a lot on the table," he added to the same broadcaster.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli's restaurant issues clarifications following allegations of being homophobic-ayh

    Virat Kohli's restaurant issues clarification following allegations of being homophobic

    Was Pujara a victim of racism in county cricket? Azeem Rafiq reveals while recalling horrific Yorkshire stint-ayh

    Was Pujara a victim of racism in county cricket? Azeem Rafiq reveals while recalling horrific Yorkshire stint

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, IND vs NZ, 1st T20I Preview: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy XI, live streaming-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 1st T20I: Can 'Men in Blue' draw first blood or 'Kiwis' have the opening laugh?

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)

    ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced: India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy-ayh

    ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced: India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy

    Recent Stories

    Tamil director RNR Manohar passes away; south celebrities mourn demise SCJ

    Tamil director RNR Manohar passes away; south celebrities mourn demise

    2022 will be a big year for Tiger Shroff; actor to have 2 festive releases RCB

    2022 will be a big year for Tiger Shroff; actor to have 2 festive releases

    Australia Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit-dnm,

    Australia, Israel consulates participation; increase in IT export: Highlights from Bengaluru tech summit

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Kulbhushan Jadhav gets right to appeal; Pakistan Parliament passes law seeking to implement ICJ ruling

    Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue RCB

    Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon