ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India kicks off in style to tame South Africa by 45 runs, netizens express delight

India is participating in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup in West Indies. It won its opening game against South Africa by 45 runs. Here's how the netizens reacted to it.

The ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 is underway in the West Indies. On Saturday, record four-time winner India U-19 faced off against South Africa U-19 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Indians were off to a winning start, taming the Proteas by 45 wickets. As a result, the netizens were delighted by India's winning start.

Winning the toss, SA opted to field first, considering that the pitches in the Windies assist the seamers initially. India was off to a shaky start, losing a couple of initial wickets within the sixth over of the powerplay, with the openers departing cheaply (11/2). However, Shaik Rasheed (31) and skipper Yash Dhull (82) put on a 71-run partnership for the third wicket before the former departed.

ALSO READ: ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 - Dhawan's blaze to Kaif's consistency - The Indian numbers and stats at the event

While Dhull continued with his decent innings, he was somewhat supported by Nishant Sindhu (27) and Kaushal Tambe (35). At 195, Dhull fell as the sixth wicket, while the Indians were shot out for 232, with no meaningful contributions from the lower order. From the Proteas, it was a tight bowling effort.

The South Africans started promising in reply, with Valintine Kitime (25) and Dewald Brevis (65) contributing 58 for the second wicket. Also, skipper George Van Heerden (36) did well. While Brevis was the fourth wicket to fall at 138, Van Heerden was the eighth dismissal at 158. They were eventually bundled out for 187, thus handing the Indians a 45-run win, while Raj Bawa and Vicky Ostwal claimed four and five each to get the job done.

Brief scores: IND 232 in 46.5 overs (Dhull- 82; Boast- 3/40) defeated SA 187 in 45.4 overs (Brevis- 65; Bawa- 4/47, Ostwal- 5/28) by 45 runs.