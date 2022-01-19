ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull among six Indians to test COVID positive, Nishant Sindhu leads vs Ireland

India is taking on Ireland in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. Six Indians have tested COVID positive. Nishant Sindhu is leading the side.

In a shocking development for the India U-19 team in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup, six Indians have tested positive for COVID. Skipper Yash Dhull and five others tested positive ahead of its group-stage match against Ireland U-19 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday. As a result, Nishant Sindhu is leading the side.

Other players to test COVID positive are Shaik Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh and Siddarth Yadav. "The Board is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the management and the coaching group. The players will remain in isolation but will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in a statement.

Below is the current status of the players:

Sidharth Yadav - RT-PCR Test result positive.

Manav Parakh - RT-PCR test result awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result negative. Has mild symptoms.

Vasu Vats - RT-PCR test result awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result negative. Has mild symptoms

Yash Dhull - Rapid Antigen Test result positive.

Aaradhya Yadav - Rapid Antigen Test result positive

SK Rasheed - Rapid Antigen Test result positive

On the other hand, India has five players on standby: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay and PM Singh Rathore. Although the Ireland match is being played as per the schedule, the remaining games can be rescheduled. Being put to bat, India has managed 307/5, thanks to openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79) and Harnoor Singh (88). Currently, India is the firm favourite to win this clash against Ireland.

Brief scores: IND U-19 307/5 (Raghuvanshi- 79, Harnoor- 88; Sherzad- 3/79) vs IRE.