ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli scores 38th fifty in 20 over format, Ind looks steady against SA in final

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, Virat Kohli's crucial 76 off 59 balls stabilized India after early losses. Partnering with Axar Patel, Kohli's 38th T20 fifty helped India reach 167-5. This inning marked his first fifty of the tournament and highlighted his ability to perform under pressure.

In a crucial moment for Team India, Virat Kohli once again proved his mettle, scoring an important fifty in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

India faced early troubles after choosing to bat first, with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav all falling during the Powerplay. However, Kohli's resilience helped stabilize the innings. Partnering with Axar Patel, who contributed a valuable 47 runs, Kohli managed to steer India's innings back on track with a composed and strategic knock.

Kohli reached his half-century off 48 balls in the 17th over, marking his first fifty of the tournament. He then shifted gears, hitting a six and a four off pacer Kagiso Rabada, showcasing his ability to accelerate when needed. This fifty also placed Kohli alongside Marlon Samuels and Kumar Sangakkara as one of the only three batsmen to record multiple fifties in T20 World Cup finals.

Reflecting on his past performances, Kohli had earlier scored a significant 77 runs off 58 balls in the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, though that effort had been in vain as Sri Lanka secured their first title with a six-wicket victory.

Currently, India stands at 167-5 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final, with Virat Kohli departing after scoring 76 runs off 59 balls.

