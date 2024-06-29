Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli scores 38th fifty in 20 over format, Ind looks steady against SA in final

    In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, Virat Kohli's crucial 76 off 59 balls stabilized India after early losses. Partnering with Axar Patel, Kohli's 38th T20 fifty helped India reach 167-5. This inning marked his first fifty of the tournament and highlighted his ability to perform under pressure.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli scores 38th fifty in 20 over format, Indan team looks steady against SA in final vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 9:19 PM IST

    In a crucial moment for Team India, Virat Kohli once again proved his mettle, scoring an important fifty in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

    India faced early troubles after choosing to bat first, with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav all falling during the Powerplay. However, Kohli's resilience helped stabilize the innings. Partnering with Axar Patel, who contributed a valuable 47 runs, Kohli managed to steer India's innings back on track with a composed and strategic knock.

    Kohli reached his half-century off 48 balls in the 17th over, marking his first fifty of the tournament. He then shifted gears, hitting a six and a four off pacer Kagiso Rabada, showcasing his ability to accelerate when needed. This fifty also placed Kohli alongside Marlon Samuels and Kumar Sangakkara as one of the only three batsmen to record multiple fifties in T20 World Cup finals.

    Reflecting on his past performances, Kohli had earlier scored a significant 77 runs off 58 balls in the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, though that effort had been in vain as Sri Lanka secured their first title with a six-wicket victory.

    Currently, India stands at 167-5 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final, with Virat Kohli departing after scoring 76 runs off 59 balls.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 9:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Why is this final crucial for Team India? vkp

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Why is this final crucial for Team India?

    T20 WC 2024 final: When Keshav Maharaj predicted India vs South Africa grand finale clash; WATCH viral video snt

    T20 WC 2024 final: When Keshav Maharaj predicted India vs South Africa grand finale clash; WATCH viral video

    history at chepauk india record highest ever team total in women's test cricket in clash against SA watch moment snt

    History at Chepauk: India record highest-ever team total in women’s Test cricket in clash against SA (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup gains ground as key ICC event over ODI WC; survey reveals 35% players prefer shorter format snt

    T20 World Cup gains ground as key ICC event over ODI WC; survey reveals 35% players prefer shorter format

    T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress shows off curves in bikini as she enjoys vacay in Dubai beach RBA

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress shows off curves in bikini as she enjoys vacay in Dubai beach

    How much does Dolly Chaiwala earn? Know his SHOCKING net worth RKK

    How much does Dolly Chaiwala earn? Know his SHOCKING net worth

    Bars to coins, 6 gold items to invest in RKK

    Bars to coins, 6 gold items to invest in

    Where will Kalki avatar take birth and why? RKK

    Where will Kalki avatar take birth and why?

    Introducing Swift TV: Revolutionizing Free Ad-Supported Streaming in India

    Introducing Swift TV: Revolutionizing Free Ad-Supported Streaming in India

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon