Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; SL team leaves without him

    Sri Lanka is out of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup and has left Australia. Meanwhile, it had to return home without Danushka Gunathilaka, arrested on rape charges in Sydney.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; Sri Lanka team leaves without him-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 8:26 AM IST

    Sri Lankan all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney on rape charges. The team had to leave Australia on Sunday without him, as a team source confirmed the development. It was learnt that the 31-year-old was apprehended and taken to the Sydney City police station on Sunday following an inquiry into the alleged sexual assault of a woman on November 2.

    "Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested for alleged rape. The Sri Lankan team has left Australia without him," a Sri Lankan team source reported to PTI. After losing to England on Sunday, the Lankan team was eliminated from the tournament. The left-handed batter played versus Namibia in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup opening round game and was dismissed for a duck.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Later, he was out of the competition with an injury, while the team made it to the Super 12 stage. The Lankan side finished fourth in Group 1. On its website, the New South Wales police have also cited the arrest of an unknown Sri Lankan national. "Sex Crimes Squad detectives have charged a Sri Lankan national following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney's east last week," the report added.

    Per the website's details, a 29-year-old woman had been sexually attacked at a residence in Rose Bay earlier this week. "The woman met with the man after communicating with him for several days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday, November 2, 2022," the report read.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM - Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth

    "As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday. Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1 AM today [Sunday, November 6, 2022]," the report further said. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is yet to issue a statement on the subject.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2022, 8:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe preview: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England skipper Jos Buttler lauds Ben Stokes after win over Sri Lanka snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England skipper Jos Buttler lauds Ben Stokes after win over Sri Lanka

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England vs Sri Lanka: AUS/Australia knocked out as Alex Hales-Ben Stokes power ENG to win over SL; fans stunned-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: AUS knocked out as Hales-Stokes power ENG to win over SL; fans stunned

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: It is nice to cut a cake at the MCG - Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday celebrations-ayh

    'It's nice to cut a cake at the MCG' - Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday celebrations

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli turns 34 - Cheeku celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli turns 34: 'Cheeku' celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football isl 2022-23 fresh off kolkata derby win atk mohun bagan aim to end mumbai city fc unbeaten streak snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fresh off Kolkata derby win, ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten streak

    5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner drb

    5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe preview: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth

    Daily Horoscope for November 6 2022 Virgo Libra Gemini Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 6, 2022: Be careful Gemini, Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for November 6 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 6, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon