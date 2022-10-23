ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'You feel grateful to be a part of this game' - Virat Kohli

India and Pakistan are playing each other in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has expressed his delight at being a part of this historic rivalry.

The historic rivalry has been renewed, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are locking horns in their Super 12 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Since last year, the rivalry has become even more competitive, with the Men in Green providing a solid fightback to the Men in Blue. In contrast, the previous three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) between the two have seen the Pakistanis lead 2-1. As the two sides don't play regular bilateral cricket, the players wait desperately for this tie and play in it. The same has been the case for former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, who is delighted to be a part of this historic rivalry.

Chitchatting with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Kohli said, "You wake up excited for these games. You feel grateful to be a part of this game that you play this game and not watch it as a spectator. Go out there and be sure of who you are and have faith in your abilities."

On his views of playing this tie in Melbourne, Kohli reckoned, "It is a tough place to play. These guys will test you to the hilt. Not just with your technique or your game, but also mentally." On the other hand, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik considered the pressure of playing against Pakistan a privilege.

"Pressure is a privilege in the position where I am sitting. If you look at it as a problem, you are in the wrong place. So, we need to embrace it and be real with it. The beauty is that when you have done your best, it leaves a smile on your face. That's what you play for. When you play an India vs Pakistan match, it will be a sea of blue and green. With that comes a lot of fun," reckoned Karthik.

In comparison, all-rounder Hardik Pandya praised the fans for making this encounter even more engaging, "When we play here, we do not feel like playing away from home with the way we get support from people." Also, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma commented, "As opposition, there will be banter, few things said here and there. But, that is part and parcel that happens everywhere."