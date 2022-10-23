ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'We just want players to smash it' - Rahul Dravid

On Sunday, India and Pakistan are engaged in a heated clash in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid has affirmed that his side won't play defensive cricket.

It will surely be an engaging encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in their Super 12's opening match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Since last year, the Men in Green have taken the fight to the Men in Blue, while the latter won their first-ever World Cup contest against the former the previous year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Since then, India has changed its approach in the format and has headed into this clash with the same process, as head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that his boys would attack right from the start.

Talking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Dravid said, No walls. We want players to smash it." Also, he is not thinking about past encounters, as he feels, "In T20I cricket, margins are so small. You cannot go into every game thinking about the past. You can take confidence from it. But, you have to realise that they can beat you on that day irrespective of who you are playing, and you have to be at the top of your game." CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

While it would be Dravid's second outing as the Indian boss in a World Cup, he is enjoying his stint, as he says, "Just the way data and technology is being used now in the game, you have to stay abreast of it and ensure a way in which you can pass on the message to your players. I enjoy coaching in this format. It is quick, fast. It challenges you, tests you, frustrates you."

