ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India and Pakistan are set to collide in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 on Sunday at the MCG. Ahead of the same, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    The stage is set again for another thrilling encounter, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be locking horns in the Super 12 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. It happens to be the third clash between the two this year, having already met in the Asia Cup 2022 last month, with both winning a game each. Meanwhile, with this being the first Twenty20 International (T20I) in Australia and the venue, it is considered even massive, despite the weather looking dicey. Ahead of this historic meeting, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, predictions, where to watch and more.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk & vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.
    PAK: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Kohli, Yadav (vc), Azam and Rahul
    Azam will rule as the opener, while Rahul and Kohli will be a force at the top order. Yadav has been explosive even in the middle order, making him a no-brainer, while his effectiveness makes him the deputy captain.

    Wicketkeeper: Rizwan (c)
    He is the only lad who has been in a flawless form of late and is a must-have here while he is being backed to score big, as his reliability also makes him the skipper.

    All-rounders: Pandya, Shadab and Nawaz
    Pandya has been deadly with the back and can churn out wickets with his pace bowling, too, if needed, while both Shadab and Nawaz have been dominant across departments, especially with their spins, making them top selections in this XI.

    Bowlers: Shami, Afridi and Rauf
    In an all-out pace attack, Shami would lead it with his lethal seam movements, along with Afridi, while the raw pace of Rauf would give the batters a hard time.

    Match details
    Date and day:     October 23, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Chasing team wins due to the overcast conditions

