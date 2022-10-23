Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs SL: George Dockrell plays despite testing COVID positive; here's how

    Ireland and Sri Lanka are locking horns in Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Sunday. Meanwhile, the former's George Dockrell is playing the game despite testing COVID positive. Here's how.

    The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup has briefed its first COVID-19 case. Irish all-rounder George Dockrell has been determined as "potentially positive" for the novel Coronavirus ahead of his side's Super 12 game versus Sri Lanka at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday. However, despite being COVID-positive, Dockrell walked into the field against Lanka and scored 14 off 16 deliveries, leaving fans wondering how he was eligible to play. Dockrell has been specified as "potentially positive" for the virus, which was confirmed by Cricket Ireland (CI), besides stating that he was being managed under the International Cricket Council (ICC) and national authorities' guidelines.

    Per recent ordinances, a positive test does not arrest a player from playing in the ongoing T20WC or training with his teammates. However, the positive player must travel singly on game and conditioning days. "Dockrell's symptoms are mild. However, team medical staff have managed his movements and interactions in line with tournament and government protocols in a bid for him to play in Sunday's encounter with Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval," read a report on the tournament's official website.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - FANS TURN UP IN HUNDREDS AT MCG TO WATCH TEAM INDIA PRACTICE

    "The ICC Chief Medical Officer, opposition team and stadium staff have been informed of the situation," added the report. The 30-year-old Dockrell sliced an unbeaten 27-ball 39 in Ireland's six-wicket success over Scotland in the group stage. After Lanka, Ireland will play Afghanistan in its second Super 12 match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

