Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's why Akram-Waqar are unhappy with PCB's dressing room social media posts

    The PCB has been sharing social media posts related to its dressing room in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, Wasim Akram is not exactly happy with this and here is why.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is why Wasim Akram-Waqar Younis is unhappy with PCB Pakistan Cricket Board dressing room social media posts-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seems to be elated with its side making its way into the semis of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in a surprising fashion after being nearly assured of an ouster, thanks to the minnows Netherlands upsetting South Africa. Since then, the PCB has been sharing clips of Pakistan's dressing room on its social media handles, which includes interviews and motivational speeches. The posts included skipper Babar Azam's address to the side following the defeat to arch-rival India during Pakistan's tournament opener and also his and mentor Matthew Hayden's pep talk after securing its semis berth.

    Meanwhile, former Pakistani greats, all-rounder Wasim Akram and pacer Waqar Younis, feel that the happenings in the dressing room are not something that needs to be shown to the world and must be kept confidential. He also considers that recording videos, including travel diaries, might be a distraction for the players.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Speaking to A Sports channel, Akram reported, "Look, I was in place of Babar Azam. I would stop the guy making videos because, at times, some very personal things are said and done and can be embarrassing if leaked out. It is good to allow fans to interact with their favourite players through social media, but this is getting too much."

    "I haven't seen any other team go to this extent in this World Cup or before. I understand the desire to increase followers and get views, but this is too much. There are recordings taking place all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing someone is recording - a message I want to give my team," added Akram, reports PTI.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG: 'Pant can bring the X-factor angle in semis' - Shastri

    Supporting Akram's views, Waqar opined, "I agree 100 per cent with what Wasim has said. Whatever happens inside the dressing room should stay there. It is a problem not just now but earlier when much information was leaked to the media - people used to scream, argue, and fight. And now, you are recording and showing happenings from the dressing room to the world."

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: If it was not for the Dutch/Netherlands, we are not here - Matthew Hayden to Pakistan after semis qualification-ayh

    T20 World Cup: 'If it wasn't for the Dutch, we are not here' - Hayden to Pakistan after semis qualification

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka denied bail by Sydney court over rape charges; Sri Lanka Cricket SLC suspends him-ayh

    Gunathilaka denied bail by Sydney court over rape charges; Sri Lanka Cricket suspends him

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav fiery knock against ZIM assures IND of top spot, netizens roar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar's fiery knock assures IND of top spot, netizens roar

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Zimbabwe: Twitter goes berserk as Suryakumar Yadav blitzkrieg propels IND to 186/5 against ZIM-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter goes berserk as Suryakumar's blitzkrieg propels IND to 186/5

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph, Twitter celebrates-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph

    Recent Stories

    football ligapro trofense vs sl benfica b fans demand puskas award for samuel soares after goalkeeper scores from his own box snt

    'Give Puskas award to Samuel Soares': Fans demand after Benfica B goalkeeper scores crazy goal from his box

    Bihar Closure alert for 1,800 health centres over waste disposal lapses - adt

    Bihar: Closure alert for 1,800 health centres over waste disposal lapses

    Ram Charan Jr NTR RRR earns 185m yen in just 17 days in Japanese box office making India Proud RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR earns 185M¥ in just 17 days in Japanese box office, making India Proud

    'Hindu is a Persian word': Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remark stirs controversy AJR

    'Hindu is a Persian word': Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remark stirs controversy

    After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter RBA

    (Video) After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon