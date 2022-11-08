ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's why Akram-Waqar are unhappy with PCB's dressing room social media posts

The PCB has been sharing social media posts related to its dressing room in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, Wasim Akram is not exactly happy with this and here is why.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seems to be elated with its side making its way into the semis of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in a surprising fashion after being nearly assured of an ouster, thanks to the minnows Netherlands upsetting South Africa. Since then, the PCB has been sharing clips of Pakistan's dressing room on its social media handles, which includes interviews and motivational speeches. The posts included skipper Babar Azam's address to the side following the defeat to arch-rival India during Pakistan's tournament opener and also his and mentor Matthew Hayden's pep talk after securing its semis berth.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani greats, all-rounder Wasim Akram and pacer Waqar Younis, feel that the happenings in the dressing room are not something that needs to be shown to the world and must be kept confidential. He also considers that recording videos, including travel diaries, might be a distraction for the players.

CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Speaking to A Sports channel, Akram reported, "Look, I was in place of Babar Azam. I would stop the guy making videos because, at times, some very personal things are said and done and can be embarrassing if leaked out. It is good to allow fans to interact with their favourite players through social media, but this is getting too much."

"I haven't seen any other team go to this extent in this World Cup or before. I understand the desire to increase followers and get views, but this is too much. There are recordings taking place all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing someone is recording - a message I want to give my team," added Akram, reports PTI.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG: 'Pant can bring the X-factor angle in semis' - Shastri

Supporting Akram's views, Waqar opined, "I agree 100 per cent with what Wasim has said. Whatever happens inside the dressing room should stay there. It is a problem not just now but earlier when much information was leaked to the media - people used to scream, argue, and fight. And now, you are recording and showing happenings from the dressing room to the world."