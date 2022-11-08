Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG: 'Pant can bring the X-factor angle in semis' - Shastri

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    India is preparing to take on England in Thursday's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semis in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri opts for Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik because of the former's x-factor.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri wants Team India to stick with young Rishabh Pant in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final versus former champion England. He feels that the flashy wicketkeeper-batter will get in the X-factor in the shorter boundaries of the Adelaide Oval. India will take on England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday. Also, Shastri believes that Pant is a match-winner and will be the right man to take on the finisher's role. However, on Sunday, Pant was dismissed for three in his only appearance at the event versus minnows Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

    Image credit: Getty

    "Dinesh [Karthik] is a lovely team player. But, when it comes to a game against England or New Zealand, just seeing their attack, I think you need a robust left-hander who can turn it on and a match-winner and a left-hander. He has done well against England. He recently won a match on his win against England, a one-day game. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle he can bring to the semi-final," Shastri told Star Sports.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    The former Indian all-rounder illustrated the senses behind his preference. "You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness. England has a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers. You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost three or four wickets at the top," Shastri concluded, reports PTI.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: If it was not for the Dutch/Netherlands, we are not here - Matthew Hayden to Pakistan after semis qualification-ayh

    T20 World Cup: 'If it wasn't for the Dutch, we are not here' - Hayden to Pakistan after semis qualification

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka denied bail by Sydney court over rape charges; Sri Lanka Cricket SLC suspends him-ayh

    Gunathilaka denied bail by Sydney court over rape charges; Sri Lanka Cricket suspends him

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav fiery knock against ZIM assures IND of top spot, netizens roar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar's fiery knock assures IND of top spot, netizens roar

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Zimbabwe: Twitter goes berserk as Suryakumar Yadav blitzkrieg propels IND to 186/5 against ZIM-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter goes berserk as Suryakumar's blitzkrieg propels IND to 186/5

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph, Twitter celebrates-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph

    Recent Stories

    Here is how Ranbir Kapoor reacted after holding his and Alia Bhatt lil girl for the first time drb

    Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor reacted after holding his and Alia Bhatt’s lil girl for the first time

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress faces major setback, 26 party leaders join BJP AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress faces major setback, 26 party leaders join BJP

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG: Has India Rohit Sharma injured himself ahead of semi-final vs England?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Has Rohit Sharma injured himself ahead of semi-final vs England?

    Centre announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    MHA announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online here - adt

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online here

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon