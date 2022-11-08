ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG: 'Pant can bring the X-factor angle in semis' - Shastri
India is preparing to take on England in Thursday's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semis in Adelaide. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri opts for Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik because of the former's x-factor.
Image credit: Getty
Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri wants Team India to stick with young Rishabh Pant in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final versus former champion England. He feels that the flashy wicketkeeper-batter will get in the X-factor in the shorter boundaries of the Adelaide Oval. India will take on England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday. Also, Shastri believes that Pant is a match-winner and will be the right man to take on the finisher's role. However, on Sunday, Pant was dismissed for three in his only appearance at the event versus minnows Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
"Dinesh [Karthik] is a lovely team player. But, when it comes to a game against England or New Zealand, just seeing their attack, I think you need a robust left-hander who can turn it on and a match-winner and a left-hander. He has done well against England. He recently won a match on his win against England, a one-day game. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle he can bring to the semi-final," Shastri told Star Sports.
The former Indian all-rounder illustrated the senses behind his preference. "You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness. England has a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers. You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost three or four wickets at the top," Shastri concluded, reports PTI.