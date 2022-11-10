Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's who former Pakistani cricketers and fans want to face in final

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan has entered the final and is awaiting the winner of the India-England semis in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, here is who the fans and former Pakistani cricketers want to face.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is who former Pakistani cricketers and fans want to face in final-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    Former champion Pakistan earned one lifeline in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, despite being nearly ousted from the competition. As the Netherlands shocked South Africa, Pakistan trumped Bangladesh to seal its place in the semis, where it also brutalised New Zealand to enter the final. It is awaiting the winner of the second semis between fellow former champions India and England in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Meanwhile, while the Pakistani mass celebrates its entry into the final, here's who the fans and former Pakistan cricketers want to face in the final, reports PTI.

    Former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim: "I will support India to beat England because there is nothing like a match between the two countries, and I should know as I have played in some of them."

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Former Test captain Rashid Latif: "Both teams are strong outfits with some very quality players. But how Virat Kohli and Suryakumar fare will be the key to a possible India win. England remains a hazardous side, but it would be lovely to see a Pakistan vs India final."

    Cricket writer and film critic Omair Alavi: "If we play India in the World Cup final and can defeat it, it would be a double-decker win for every Pakistani."

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 SEMIS, IND VS ENG - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PREDICTION, WHERE TO WATCH AND MORE

    A fan said, "Bhai Rohit [Sharma] ko runs karna hai..Kohli, Surya[kumar] Yadav] aur Hardik [Pandya] tu acha khel rahay hai. India jeeta tu mazaa ajaega world cup final ka [Rohit needs to score runs. Kohli, Surya and Pandya have been playing well. If India wins, the final would be entertaining]."

    Another Pakistani fan stated, "We will support India against England because we want them to play us in the final so that we can beat them and also win the T20 World Cup."

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
