    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video

    BCCI will soon reveal the Team India jersey for the upcoming 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. In an announcement video, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya hinted at wearing the sky-blue jersey, as fans reacted curiously to it.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    Team India is gearing up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, to be played in Australia from next month. The Indians would bid to win their second T20WC title, winning the inaugural edition in 2007 under legendary former skipper MS Dhoni. As a recent tradition, Team India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launch the official jersey a month before any mega event. The same would be the case this time, as the BCCI has already teased the new jersey with an announcement video. Notably, the BCCI hinted at bringing back the old sky-blue colour in the jersey.

    In the video, skipper Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were seen coming up with the announcement of the new upcoming jersey, urging fans to gear up. Notably, Rohit and Pandya were seen wearing the Team India sweatshirt, and underneath, there was a hint of the new jersey, which possessed a sky-blue collar.

    "The game is not the same without you guys cheering us on! Show your fandom for the game by sharing your fan moments," captioned BCCI in the video post. At the same time, the same was shared by BCCI's official merchandise and apparel partner, MPL, which was captioned similarly again.

    Consequently, fans became curious and inquisitively pointed out the sky-blue collar, while they started to believe that the famous sky-blue colour was back for the Indian side. Since MPL was roped in as the apparel partner in 2020, it has designed jerseys based on deep blue colour. Fans would hope to have the joy and success that India attained in the blue jersey back in 2007, while the official launch date is yet to be announced by the BCCI.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
