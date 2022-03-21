Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab.

Following his nomination as Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that his focus will remain on connecting the youth of Punjab with the sporting community.

Apart from Harbhajan Singh, AAP has also nominated Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha, IIT professor Dr Sandeep Pathak, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University Ashok Mittal, and founder of Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust Sanjiv Arora for the Upper House of Parliament.

Five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab will fall vacant next month, and today was the last day to file nomination.

While speaking to the media, the former Indian cricketer said, "My focus will be on the development of sports and connecting the youth of Punjab with sports. A country like India should win 200 medals in Olympics. I will do everything to promote sports in the country."

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha has promised to raise issues of Punjab in Rajya Sabha. "I want to thank Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for nominating me at such a young age. I will raise the issue of Punjab's people and protect their interests in the Parliament," he said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the recent Punjab Assembly elections by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly constituencies. AAP strength in the Rajya Sabha is expected to rise from 3 to 8 after the Rajya Sabha polls slated for March 31.