Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Indian batter and former Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has turned 34 years old. He is celebrating his 34th birthday on Monday. Owing to a rough patch in the longest format in the past few months, he has been dropped from the Indian side, while he will not be travelling with Rohit Sharma and co for the remaining Test in England from last year, due to be played next month. Nevertheless, he had a decent outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He will be looking to do better in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 for Mumbai. Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity acknowledged his services to the nation so far and flooded with wishes as he turned 34.

    Rahane’s national teammate Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, “A very happy birthday, brother @ajinkyarahane88. Wishing you happiness and success in the coming year. Enjoy your day!” On the other hand, legendary former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted, “Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88. Keep smiling. Have a fabulous year ahead.”

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane - Here are 5 unique records held by him

    Also, Robin Uthappa was among the ones to wish, as he penned, “Many happy returns of the day @ajinkyarahane88 wishing you the best for the year ahead!” Also, he was wished by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which authored “192 international games, 8268 international runs. Here’s wishing @ajinkyarahane88 a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia.”

    Legendary former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was also among the ones to wish, who composed, “One of the most underrated cricketers and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday, @ajinkyarahane88. May God give you the strength to fight every challenge.”

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
