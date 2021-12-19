  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli is an avid football supporter. He owns ISL franchise FC Goa, besides being a Manchester City supporter. He has sent out a message for City and manager Pep Guardiola.

    EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)
    Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli happens to be one of the best batters in the world. However, besides cricket, he is also fond of football. His love for the sport is evident because he owns Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa. On the other hand, he also happens to be a fan of English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester City.

    He shared a special video on Sunday, sharing a message for City and its head coach Pep Guardiola. In the video, he acclaimed the champion for putting on a great show in the continuing season. He also lauded that the Cityzens had done remarkably well under the Spaniard, winning three EPL titles in four years, besides winning eight significant trophies.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22: Clubs to meet to discuss tournament status amidst COVID havoc

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "Hi, Pep. I hope you are well. Last season was smashing, and you are still going strong. Loving the games and energy. Cheers, this one's for you," he said. He further went on to add a few words in Punjabi, which meant, "Pep, great work is going on. You have worked hard for City. We will not stop, understood? We have to take the title."

    City is currently at the top of the table so far, a point away from second-placed Liverpool. Meanwhile, Kohli is presently in South Africa with Team India, preparing for the upcoming three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy 2021-22, starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India would be aiming at winning its historic first-ever Test series in the southern hemisphere of the African continent.

