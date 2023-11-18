'You guys are the best...': Floy Mayweather heaps praises on Team India ahead of WC final

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    Floyd Mayweather recently conveyed a special message to the Indian cricket team ahead of the 2023 World Cup finals, commending them as the best. The former professional boxing champion praised the 'Men In Blue' for their outstanding performance throughout the tournament, acknowledging their journey to the finals as a testament to their excellence.

    Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian squad remained unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup, setting the stage for an anticipated clash against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19. If successful, the 'Men In Blue' will secure their second World Cup victory on home soil.

    In a video shared by Vivek Randive on Instagram, Floyd Mayweather, alongside the co-owner and chairperson of the NBA's Sacramento Kings, extended congratulations to the Indian cricket team:

    "I want to say to the Indian cricket team, congratulations. You guys are the best for making it to the World Cup finals."

    Widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history, Mayweather boasts a flawless professional record of 50-0 and concluded his career with a victory over Conor McGregor in August 2017. His acknowledgment adds to the prestige of the Indian team's achievements in the cricketing world.

