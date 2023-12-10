"We fell short with the bat," remarks England captain Jos Buttler after 3rd ODI loss against West Indies

England's Jos Buttler concedes batting shortcomings after a four-wicket loss to West Indies in the third ODI at Kensington, Bridgetown.

Following England's disappointing four-wicket defeat to the West Indies in the third match of the series at Kensington in Bridgetown on Sunday, skipper Jos Buttler acknowledged that their batting performance was not up to par. During the post-match presentation, Buttler commended Duckett and Livingstone's partnership in the first inning, which contributed to a decent score. He admitted to some batting mistakes and noted that the team is now eagerly anticipating the T20I series against the West Indies.

"We were a bit short with the bat. The partnership between Duckett and Livingstone was crucial in getting us to a respectable score. Lapses in concentration didn't help, and we made some errors with the bat. The wet ball posed a challenge, but it was a commendable effort from the team. Jacks, with his spell, brought us back into the game. This marks the beginning of a long journey for this group of players, and we are looking forward to a change of format against a formidable opponent," said Buttler.

Recapping the game, the West Indies opted to field first after winning the toss. Opening with Philip Salt (4 runs from 6 balls) and Will Jacks (17 runs from 20 balls), the English side struggled to deliver a compelling performance.

However, Ben Duckett's fiery innings (71 runs from 73 balls) stood out as the sole substantial contribution for the away side. Duckett's impressive knock steadied the middle order, leading England to a total of 206/9.

In response, the Caribbean bowling duo of Matthew Forde and Alzarri Joseph each claimed three wickets, disrupting England's batting rhythm.

Rain interfered before the start of the second inning, resulting in a revised target of 188 runs. Alick Athanaze (45 runs from 51 balls) set a captivating tone, followed by contributions from Keacy Carty (50 runs from 58 balls) and Romario Shepherd (41 runs from 28 balls), guiding the West Indies to a significant victory.

The West Indies secured a 2-1 series triumph with the four-wicket win.

