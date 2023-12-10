Andre Russell makes a comeback to the West Indies T20I squad for the England series

After a two-year absence, Andre Russell has been included in the West Indies T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England on home turf. Russell, who last featured for the West Indies in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, is back in contention for a spot in next year's T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies.

Young all-rounder Matthew Forde, who showcased his talent in his ODI debut in the final game against England, has earned his first call-up to the T20I squad. Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, and Kyle Mayers, who missed the ODI series, have also been selected.

Sherfane Rutherford, absent from T20I action for nearly four years, has been given a recall. Shai Hope, the ODI captain, will serve as Rovman Powell's deputy. The selectors have named the 15-member squad for the first three games, with the possibility of changes in the final two ODIs. The series is set to commence on December 12 in Barbados.

Desmond Haynes, the West Indies selector, highlighted that this T20I series is crucial as it marks the team's final home preparation before becoming one of the host teams for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June 2024. The squad has been chosen with an eye on success in that tournament, with ongoing assessments leading up to the competition.

Squad: Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

