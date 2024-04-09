Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga

    Sunrisers Hyderabad makes a strategic move by bringing in Sri Lankan leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Sunrisers Hyderabad has enlisted the services of young Sri Lankan leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. At 22 years old, Viyaskanth, who has featured in one T20I for Sri Lanka, steps in as a like-for-like replacement for the injured leg-spinner.

    He joins the Sunrisers squad for a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Hasaranga, initially slated to represent SRH in the 2024 IPL season after being acquired for Rs 1.5 crore last year, unfortunately, succumbed to chronic heel pain in his left foot, sidelining him for the tournament. Having previously showcased his talent with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hasaranga's absence due to injury prompts SRH to secure Viyaskanth's services for the remainder of the IPL 2024 campaign.

