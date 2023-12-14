Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    South Africa vs India: Suryakumar Yadav smashes a stunning 55 ball century in the 3rd T20I

    In a spectacular display of batting brilliance, Suryakumar Yadav showcased his exceptional skills by smashing a brilliant hundred in the 3rd and Final T20I against South Africa. The dynamic innings not only illuminated his individual brilliance but also played a pivotal role in shaping India's performance in the series.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20 skipper delivered a batting masterclass, hammering a magnificent century in the decisive 3rd and Final T20I against South Africa. This stellar innings not only showcased Yadav's exceptional skills but also played a pivotal role in shaping India's performance in the series. Join us in celebrating the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav as he leaves an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape with a remarkable century.

