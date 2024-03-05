Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on 2012 Test series against England as career's turning point

Indian cricket stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledges the 2012 Test series against England as a crucial turning point in his illustrious career.

Ashwin considers the 2012 Test series against England a pivotal moment in his illustrious career, characterising the humbling defeat at home as a valuable experience that prompted him to "correct" his flaws. England secured a historic 2-1 series victory, marking their first triumph in India since 1984-85. As Ashwin approaches his 100th Test match, he reflects on the significance of the 2012 series, emphasising the lessons learned and adjustments made in his game.

Despite the upcoming milestone, the 37-year-old remains focused on the task at hand, expressing the desire to win the fifth and final Test against England. When asked about his most memorable performance, Ashwin points to his standout spell in 2018-19 in Birmingham, where he claimed seven wickets, including crucial dismissals of Alastair Cook and Joe Root.

With over 500 wickets in Test cricket, Ashwin has enjoyed a remarkable 13-year journey, and India has already secured an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

"The 2012 series against England was the turning point for me. It taught me what to correct in my game," Ashwin said in a press conference on the eve of his 100th Test match.

Also Read: Indian blind cricket team urges BCCI recognition for equal opportunities and central contracts

Speaking about the milestone, Ashwin said, "(It's) a pretty big occasion. More than the destination, the journey has been very special. It doesn't change preparation for this game. We have a Test match to win."

"One of my finest spells in Test cricket has to be 2018-19 in Birmingham," he answered.

Also Read: Indian blind cricket team urges BCCI recognition for equal opportunities and central contracts