    Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya

    In a significant development for the Cricket World Cup 2023, India announced two notable changes in their playing XI for the crucial match against New Zealand. Captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Suryakumar Yadav would make his ODI World Cup debut, while Hardik Pandya was replaced.

    Rohit Sharma discloses India's Playing XI against New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    For their crucial match against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team introduced two changes to their lineup. As India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss, he unveiled the alterations. Mohammed Shami is set to make his inaugural appearance in this World Cup campaign, while Suryakumar Yadav is poised to debut in the ODI World Cup for the national team. Stepping aside to accommodate the newcomers were Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

    The decision to omit Shardul, following Hardik's injury, means that there will be no pace-bowling all-rounder in the squad. In fact, India will enter the arena with just five bowling options. Given the impressive form displayed by the Kiwi batters in the tournament, this strategy could prove to be a daring one.

    Rohit Sharma commented on the decision after winning the toss, "We'll bowl first. No reason, we were here training yesterday and felt a bit of dew comes in. Looks like a good pitch, we'll back ourselves to chase. Quite important to keep the momentum going, forget what happened in the past. Need to be at it all the time. This is one place everyone wants to come and play, with beautiful weather and a nice stadium. Hardik isn't available, so does Shardul. We've got Shami and Surya."

    New Zealand's stand-in skipper for the match, Tom Latham, also expressed his preference to bowl first, considering the playing conditions.

    India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

    New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
