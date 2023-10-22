Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis' lighthearted 'Half Aussie' remark sparks buzz after Australia-Pakistan clash

    In a light-hearted moment during post-match analysis following the thrilling encounter between Australia and Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup, legendary Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis playfully quipped, "I'm a half Aussie, don't just call me a Pakistani."

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis' lighthearted 'Half Aussie' remark sparks buzz after Australia-Pakistan clash osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Waqar Younis' Remark Goes Viral: "I'm Not Just Pakistani, I'm Half Aussie," the legendary Pakistani fast bowler stated during the post-match analysis of the World Cup game between Australia and Pakistan. In a high-scoring match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia emerged victorious, with David Warner's explosive 163 off 124 and Mitchell Marsh's impressive 121 off 108, setting up a total of 367 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs.

    Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi claimed five wickets (5 for 54), but Australia managed to post a substantial score. Pakistan, in response, was bowled out for 305, with Adam Zampa's figures of 4 for 53 playing a crucial role. Following the match, while joining former Australian cricketers Shane Watson and Aaron Finch for post-match analysis, Waqar Younis humorously reminded everyone, "I'm a half Aussie, don't just call me a Pakistani."

    It's noteworthy that Waqar is married to a Pakistani-Australian doctor named Faryal, and they have three children, residing in Castle Hill, New South Wales, Australia. In the context of Friday's World Cup match, Pakistan struggled due to subpar bowling and fielding, including a crucial dropped catch of Warner when he had just reached 10 runs.

    Leg-spinner Adam Zampa further compounded Pakistan's woes by taking four key wickets, leading to their dismissal for 305 in 45.3 overs. This outcome left both teams with two wins and two losses, adding excitement to the 2023 World Cup points table.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa dominates against England on all fronts, wins by 299 runs avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa dominates against England on all fronts, wins by 299 runs

    cricket Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown osf

    Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna shares new look from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', shares look RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna shares new look from her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', shares look

    Kerala: Open gym under Guruvayur railway bridge to open next month rkn

    Kerala: Open gym under Guruvayur railway bridge to open next month

    He is considered a laughing stock in India: Opposition leader slams Trudeau's India relations AJR

    'He is considered a laughing stock in India': Opposition leader slams Trudeau's India relations

    Hamas Islamic Jihad terror cell in Jenin mosque was a 'ticking time bomb': Israel after West Bank airstrike snt

    Hamas, Islamic Jihad terror cell in Jenin mosque was a 'ticking time bomb': Israel after West Bank airstrike

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits tough road ahead for England after record loss to South Africa

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon