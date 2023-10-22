ODI World Cup 2023: Waqar Younis' lighthearted 'Half Aussie' remark sparks buzz after Australia-Pakistan clash

In a light-hearted moment during post-match analysis following the thrilling encounter between Australia and Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup, legendary Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis playfully quipped, "I'm a half Aussie, don't just call me a Pakistani."

Waqar Younis' Remark Goes Viral: "I'm Not Just Pakistani, I'm Half Aussie," the legendary Pakistani fast bowler stated during the post-match analysis of the World Cup game between Australia and Pakistan. In a high-scoring match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia emerged victorious, with David Warner's explosive 163 off 124 and Mitchell Marsh's impressive 121 off 108, setting up a total of 367 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi claimed five wickets (5 for 54), but Australia managed to post a substantial score. Pakistan, in response, was bowled out for 305, with Adam Zampa's figures of 4 for 53 playing a crucial role. Following the match, while joining former Australian cricketers Shane Watson and Aaron Finch for post-match analysis, Waqar Younis humorously reminded everyone, "I'm a half Aussie, don't just call me a Pakistani."

It's noteworthy that Waqar is married to a Pakistani-Australian doctor named Faryal, and they have three children, residing in Castle Hill, New South Wales, Australia. In the context of Friday's World Cup match, Pakistan struggled due to subpar bowling and fielding, including a crucial dropped catch of Warner when he had just reached 10 runs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa further compounded Pakistan's woes by taking four key wickets, leading to their dismissal for 305 in 45.3 overs. This outcome left both teams with two wins and two losses, adding excitement to the 2023 World Cup points table.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf