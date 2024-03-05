Indian blind cricket team urges BCCI recognition for equal opportunities and central contracts

The Indian blind cricket team is making a fervent appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for official recognition and central contracts, seeking equal treatment for differently-abled athletes.

The Indian blind cricket team is seeking acknowledgment from the BCCI, hoping for the national board's endorsement to elevate the status of the sport for differently-abled athletes. They aspire for equal treatment with able-bodied players and insist on not only gaining recognition but also securing central contracts from the BCCI.

Mohammad Ibrahim, the coach of the India blind cricket team, emphasised the necessity of BCCI recognition for the advancement of blind cricket. Drawing a parallel with Pakistan, where blind cricket players are contracted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he highlighted the consistent support provided to them, allowing players to have year-round engagements.

He advocated for a structure similar to the BCCI's categories (A, B, and C) for normal cricketers, ensuring monthly payments that enable players to participate actively throughout the year. Ibrahim expressed the urgency for Indian blind cricketers to follow a continuous playing schedule, similar to their counterparts in Pakistan.

Shailender Yadav, the General Secretary of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, pointed out the growing appreciation and recognition for blind cricketers. Noting achievements like former captain Shekhar Naik receiving the Padma Shri and ex-captain Ajay Reddy becoming an Arjuna Awardee, he expressed hope for the BCCI to extend recognition to blind cricket, aligning with other countries such as Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, and Zimbabwe.

Yadav also mentioned that blind cricket players in India have been receiving financial grants from both the central and state governments, with some securing government jobs in states like Haryana, Kerala, and Odisha. He anticipated further government job announcements for additional players in the future.

