    ODI World Cup 2023: Will Shardul Thakur make it to India's starting XI against Netherlands in Bangalore?

    As Team India secures a spot in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals, the focus shifts to their clash against the Netherlands. Speculation surrounds changes in the Playing XI, with the possibility of Shardul Thakur's inclusion.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will Shardul Thakur make it to India's starting XI against Netherlands in Bangalore?
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    With Team India already securing a spot in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals, there is a possibility that the hosts may make adjustments to their Playing XI against the Netherlands. There is a strong likelihood that the versatile all-rounder Shardul Thakur could be included in the lineup. As Team India has maintained an unbeaten streak in the tournament so far under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, they are aiming for their ninth consecutive victory. On the flip side, the Netherlands, having secured only two wins in eight matches, are no longer in contention for the semi-finals. The upcoming match promises to be intriguing, especially as India's top batter, Virat Kohli, seeks to achieve his milestone 50th ODI century.

    Having won eight matches in a row, Team India is now aiming for their ninth and final victory in the league stage of the ODI World Cup 2023. The upcoming game is set to be captivating as the hosts aim to enter the knockout stage with an unblemished record.

    Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Inside Team India's Diwali bash (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
