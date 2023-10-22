Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf

    Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor shares his insights on the ongoing Cricket World Cup, highlighting India's strong performances and home advantage.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ross Taylor predicts India as favourites for the title on home turf osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Ross Taylor, the former New Zealand batsman, believes that India, when playing on their home turf, are a formidable force and are strong contenders to clinch the World Cup. He expressed this sentiment as India has commenced their World Cup journey on an impressive note, securing victories in all four of their matches thus far. The hosts are set to face New Zealand, the sole undefeated team in the tournament, in a highly anticipated showdown in Dharmsala this Sunday.

    In his ICC column, Taylor expressed his opinion, stating, "India, when playing in their home conditions, exhibit a different level of performance, and their strong start makes them the favorites to win the competition at this juncture, irrespective of the outcome in Dharmsala on Sunday."

    India's batting and bowling units have been in remarkable synchronisation. With notable performances from skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, complemented by effective bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja, India has been firing on all cylinders.

    Taylor remarked, "Jasprit Bumrah has admirably led the bowling attack, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have been delivering impressive performances with the ball. Their top three batsmen have been consistently excellent. Although you can't expect the top three to score runs in every match, they seem to have found a promising combination at the four and five positions with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul."

    While India is sure to enjoy immense support from their fans, Taylor believes that the enthusiastic crowd will also bring out the best in the New Zealand team. He commented, "New Zealand will need to secure early wickets to put pressure on India's middle-order. The crowd will undoubtedly have an impact, but I anticipate that New Zealand will thrive in such an atmosphere. Every time you play here, you're faced with full stands and know that you're up against it. The crowd is vocal but fair."

    It's worth noting that India has a history of struggling against New Zealand in ICC events, with the Men in Blue unable to overcome the Kiwis for more than two decades. Taylor offered his perspective on this, saying, "I'm not entirely certain why New Zealand keeps getting the better of India in these tournaments, but if you speak to many Indian supporters, New Zealand is often their second favorite team. Perhaps that plays a role; who knows?"

    Switching gears to New Zealand's performance, Taylor commended the team's clinical display, even in the absence of captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee. He said, "I've been highly impressed with how they've fared thus far. They've played exceptionally well, with different players stepping up at various stages. Despite the injuries to Tim Southee and Kane Williamson, others who have come in, such as Will Young and Rachin Ravindra, have risen to the occasion."

    Ravindra, in particular, has made the most of his opportunity, marking his World Cup debut with a century and subsequent half-century. Taylor reflected on this unexpected development, stating, "If you had said a couple of weeks before the tournament that Rachin would be in the starting lineup, I don't think anyone would have predicted it. He earned his place through strong performances in warm-up games, and even then, people may not have anticipated him batting as high up the order as he has. However, he has seized his chance and appears poised to become a crucial part of the New Zealand team, not only in this tournament but also in the years to come."

    Also Read: Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa dominates against England on all fronts, wins by 299 runs avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa dominates against England on all fronts, wins by 299 runs

    cricket Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown osf

    Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen scores another century as South Africa nearly posts 400 runs once again avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen scores another century as South Africa nearly posts 400 runs once again

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years

    Recent Stories

    Fire & Fury Corps pays tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman for supreme sacrifice in Siachen AJR

    Fire & Fury Corps pays tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman for supreme sacrifice in Siachen

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH

    Israel-Hamas war: Former Saudi intelligence chief advocates India-like civil disobedience resolution (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Former Saudi intelligence chief advocates India-like civil disobedience resolution (WATCH)

    Kerala: Discarded lottery ticket becomes lucky number for Kottayam man; wins Rs 1 crore rkn

    Kerala: Discarded lottery ticket becomes lucky number for Kottayam man; wins Rs 1 crore

    Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan can now work on Indian projects as Bombay High Court lifts ban RKK

    Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan can now work on Indian projects as Bombay High Court lifts ban

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon