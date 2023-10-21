ODI World Cup 2023: Team over individual milestones, stresses Pujara after Kohli's ton against Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara voiced his perspective on Virat Kohli's approach to reaching his century during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. While Kohli celebrated his 48th ODI century in a dominant win for India, there were questions about his decision to slow down to reach this milestone. Pujara emphasised that personal achievements should not come at the expense of the team's success. He highlighted the importance of finishing matches quickly, maintaining a high Net Run Rate, and not looking back with regrets. Pujara believes that players should prioritise the team and make collective decisions that consider both individual milestones and the team's interests. He acknowledged the significance of a player's mindset in such situations.

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden also shared his perspective on the matter, emphasising the careful balance between chasing personal milestones and the potential consequences for a player's form in tournaments like the World Cup. While he recognised Kohli's right to pursue his hundred, he underlined the importance of being cautious in such situations, as they can influence a player's performance and luck in the future.

