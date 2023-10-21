Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Team over individual milestones, stresses Pujara after Kohli's ton against Bangladesh

    Cheteshwar Pujara shares insights on the balance between team success and individual achievements, notably in the context of Virat Kohli's century during the Cricket World Cup 2023.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Team over individual milestones, stresses Pujara after Kohli's ton against Bangladesh osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Cheteshwar Pujara voiced his perspective on Virat Kohli's approach to reaching his century during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. While Kohli celebrated his 48th ODI century in a dominant win for India, there were questions about his decision to slow down to reach this milestone. Pujara emphasised that personal achievements should not come at the expense of the team's success. He highlighted the importance of finishing matches quickly, maintaining a high Net Run Rate, and not looking back with regrets. Pujara believes that players should prioritise the team and make collective decisions that consider both individual milestones and the team's interests. He acknowledged the significance of a player's mindset in such situations.

    Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden also shared his perspective on the matter, emphasising the careful balance between chasing personal milestones and the potential consequences for a player's form in tournaments like the World Cup. While he recognised Kohli's right to pursue his hundred, he underlined the importance of being cautious in such situations, as they can influence a player's performance and luck in the future.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner attributes ODI success to IPL experience

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls for bowling & fielding Improvement after Australia clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls for bowling & fielding improvement after Australia clash

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner attributes ODI success to IPL experience osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner attributes ODI success to IPL experience

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia register a statement win, woes deepen for Pakistan avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia register a statement win, woes deepen for Pakistan

    World Cup 2023 Pakistani fan irked after cop stops him from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Australia clash (WATCH) snt

    Pakistani fan irked after cop stops him from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Australia clash (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: England and South Africa desperate to move on from upsets, get back to winning ways avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England and South Africa desperate to move on from upsets, get back to winning ways

    Recent Stories

    Mission Gaganyaan: 7 objectives of ISRO's latest endeavour ATG

    Mission Gaganyaan: 7 objectives of ISRO's latest endeavour

    Northeast monsoon begins in Kerala, confirms IMD; Yellow alert updates anr

    Northeast monsoon begins in Kerala, confirms IMD; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    7 steps to remove your makeup the easy way gcw eai

    7 steps to remove your makeup the easy way

    BJP targets Mahua Moitra again; MP claims national security was compromised

    BJP targets Mahua Moitra again; MP claims national security was compromised

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Erik ten Hag provides update on Luke Shaw's Injury osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Erik ten Hag provides update on Luke Shaw's Injury

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon