Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Former India opener suggests replacement for injured Hardik Pandya in New Zealand clash

    Team India faces a squad balance challenge, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra suggests a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya ahead of the pivotal India vs New Zealand match.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Former India star suggests replacement for injured Hardik Pandya in New Zealand clash osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expresses concerns about the team's balance following Hardik Pandya's injury and the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand. Hardik Pandya sustained an ankle injury during the match against Bangladesh, ruling him out for the next game in Dharamsala. Chopra proposes Suryakumar Yadav as Pandya's replacement, leading to the inclusion of pacer Mohammed Shami for Shardul Thakur to bolster the bowling department.

    Hardik underwent scans after the injury in Pune and is undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The BCCI confirmed that he won't be traveling with the team to Dharamsala but will join them directly in Lucknow for the England match.

    KL Rahul is expected to serve as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the New Zealand game. India has a considerable gap between the Dharamsala and Lucknow matches, with the latter scheduled for October 29.

    In Hardik's absence, the team faces the challenge of maintaining its critical balance and must decide on the best combination. Typically, with Hardik in the squad, India enjoys the flexibility of six bowling options, and his finishing abilities at number six are invaluable. To retain their batting strength, the team is likely to consider either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

    Aakash Chopra's suggested Indian cricket team playing XI for the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand includes Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Team over individual milestones, stresses Pujara after Kohli's ton against Bangladesh

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands pose a strong comeback, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek steal the show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands pose a strong comeback, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek steal the show

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Team over individual milestones, stresses Pujara after Kohli's ton against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Team over individual milestones, stresses Pujara after Kohli's ton against Bangladesh

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls for bowling & fielding Improvement after Australia clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls for bowling & fielding improvement after Australia clash

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner attributes ODI success to IPL experience osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner attributes ODI success to IPL experience

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia register a statement win, woes deepen for Pakistan avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia register a statement win, woes deepen for Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands pose a strong comeback, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek steal the show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands pose a strong comeback, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek steal the show

    Dussehra 2023: 5 must witness celebrations in India SHG EAI

    Dussehra 2023: 5 must witness celebrations in India

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress (WATCH)

    Durga Puja 2023: Meet the descendants of Mahishasura anr

    Durga Puja 2023: Meet the descendants of Mahishasura

    Bigg Boss Kannada: Brindavan serial stars ignite house with lively music, heartfelt conversation ATG

    Bigg Boss Kannada: Brindavan serial stars ignite house with lively music, heartfelt conversation

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon