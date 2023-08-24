ODI World Cup 2023: Ebadot Hossain race against time to get fit for the mega event

As the cricketing world gears up for the upcoming World Cup, the participation of Bangladesh's pace bowler Ebadot Hossain hangs in the balance. Racing against time to recover from a knee injury, his readiness for the 50-over global tournament is uncertain.

The anticipation for Bangladesh's campaign in the upcoming World Cup is tinged with uncertainty as fast bowler Ebadot Hossain battles against the clock to regain his fitness before the 50-over global tournament, scheduled in India from October 5.

Officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have disclosed to Cricbuzz that they are deliberating on sending Ebadot abroad for a second medical opinion on his knee injury. This injury prompted his withdrawal from the impending Asia Cup, as his rehabilitation process did not yield the expected progress.

Recent reports indicate that Kiron Thoms, the newly-appointed Australian physio and rehabilitation manager, will accompany Ebadot for a comprehensive evaluation session in England during the first week of the upcoming month.

Ebadot's setback occurred during last month's ODI series against Afghanistan, where he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. A BCB official acknowledged, "If surgical intervention is necessary, his chances of participating in the World Cup are highly unlikely." The official further noted that Ebadot's condition has not improved in line with expectations, leading to difficulty in bearing the requisite workload.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and Virender Sehwag shower praises on Chandrayaan-3's success

This intricate scenario presents a formidable challenge for the team management, requiring swift decisions as the significant global tournament looms. The cricket board is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of solutions ahead of the World Cup. A priority for the board is to facilitate Ebadot's consultation with a knee specialist overseas. "We are approaching this matter with utmost seriousness," emphasized the official.

"While we provided him with a carefully managed workload, Ebadot has struggled to cope effectively. His inability to meet the demands of the training regimen resulted in his omission from the Asia Cup squad," elaborated the official.

Although there is a glimmer of hope that Ebadot can overcome his current challenges and participate, the situation is complex. "While there's a possibility that a two to three-month period could facilitate recovery, time is a luxury we lack. With the World Cup squad announcement looming, the coach requires clarity on his status to formulate strategic plans accordingly," the official highlighted.

Ebadot Hossain, a 29-year-old pacer, had featured in 12 ODIs since his 50-over debut last year. In light of his setback, he was replaced by Tanzim Shakib in the Asia Cup squad, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming World Cup.

Also Read: Heath Streak 'hurt' by rumours of death; Zimbabwe legend demands apology from 'the source'