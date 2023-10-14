ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in

New Zealand's cricket team faces a setback as their captain, Kane Williamson, sustains a fracture in his left thumb during the match against Bangladesh in the World Cup.

Kane Williamson sustained a fracture in his left thumb, according to New Zealand Cricket, following an incident during the game against Bangladesh in Chennai where he was hit on his left hand while completing a run. An X-ray confirmed the injury, and Williamson is expected to remain with the squad with the goal of being available for the later stages of the pool play next month. Tom Blundell will be brought in as cover, though he is not officially part of the squad at the moment.

Head coach Gary Stead expressed sympathy for Williamson's situation, especially after his recent recovery from a knee injury. Despite the disappointing news, Stead mentioned that the initial diagnosis provides some hope that Williamson could participate later in the pool play after a period of rest and rehabilitation.

Williamson had his thumb and wrist bandaged by the physio shortly after the incident and retired hurt during the 39th over of New Zealand's chase against Bangladesh. This game marked his return to international cricket after recovering from an ACL tear earlier in the year during the IPL opener.

Even though Williamson missed the first two matches of the World Cup against England and Netherlands, New Zealand won both games under the captaincy of Tom Latham. Williamson played a crucial role in the successful chase against Bangladesh, contributing to his team's victory and maintaining their position at the top of the points table. New Zealand's next match is against Afghanistan in Chennai on October 18, where Latham is expected to captain the team once again.

