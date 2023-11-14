Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH)

    Former England Cricket Team captain Michael Vaughan, currently in India for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, surprises fans by opting for a "Diwali party trim" and a head massage at a Mumbai roadside barber shop.

    While covering the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India, Michael Vaughan, the ex-England Cricket Team captain, recently shared a video on social media, showcasing his makeover at a Mumbai roadside barber shop. In the time-lapse footage, Vaughan enjoys a "Diwali party trim" and a relaxing head massage from his "good friend Dinajayal." The cricketer, seated in a chair draped with a cloth, undergoes the haircut with visible satisfaction. Vaughan also posted a photo of himself getting a shave from the same barber, sharing his experience on Ormiston Road in #Mumbai. Social media reactions poured in, with users applauding the authenticity and skill of local barbers and expressing amusement at Vaughan's grooming adventures.

    Since being shared, his posts have amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

    "You can tell the barber after he is done "ekdum chakachak ho gaya" - he will absolutely love it," said a user.

    A second person added, "Getting professional hair cut in the expensive showroom is a myth...You may get the best even road sides..."

    "Great ur spreading our local boys for work !!" remarked a person.

    "First with the haircut and now shaving. Obsession is unreal," added another user.

    Also Read: Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023

