    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH)

    MS Dhoni Grabs Headlines as he Cruises Ranchi Streets in Mercedes G Class with Iconic Number 0007.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Former India captain MS Dhoni, who recently made headlines over his retention by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2024, was spotted driving a luxurious Mercedes G Class car in the streets of Ranchi. Shared by Dhoni's 'tennis partner' Sumeet Kumar Bajaj on social media, the video showcases the cricketing legend behind the wheel of a black Mercedes. Known for his love of cars and bikes, Dhoni's choice of a Mercedes G Class with the registration number 0007, a number he has sported throughout his cricket career, adds a touch of personal significance.

    CSK faces challenges in the upcoming IPL auction to build a competitive squad for the next season after releasing several players, including Ben Stokes and Kyle Jamieson.

    Chennai Super Kings Retained Players:
    MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

    Chennai Super Kings Released Players:
    Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, K. Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
