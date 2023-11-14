Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson showcased his wit and composure amidst chaos during a Cricket World Cup press conference at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

    cricket Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 9:11 PM IST

    In the lead-up to the Cricket World Cup semi-final clash between New Zealand and unbeaten hosts India, captain Kane Williamson exhibited his composure not only on the cricket pitch but also in navigating a tumultuous start to the pre-match press conference at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Faced with a barrage of questions from numerous reporters, the session took an unexpected turn when a reference to the first recorded ascent of Mount Everest, made by New Zealand's Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, sparked laughter among the audience.

    A reporter began, "On May 29, 1953, about 70 years back..." but before he could finish, Williamson, born in 1990, humorously interjected with "I remember," eliciting a jovial response from the gathered journalists. The press conference encountered further challenges as screeching microphone feedback interrupted proceedings, followed by technical issues.

    During the pause, Williamson, familiar with the challenges of both cricket and press conferences, engaged in light banter by conducting a mic check. Despite the interruptions, the New Zealand captain eventually addressed a question comparing the ascent of Everest to the formidable task his team faces against India, known for their flawless performance in the round-robin stage.

    In a display of good humour and adaptability, Williamson remarked, "Hello mic check, mic check, mic check. I think I know the question, I'll give the answer shortly. It might be the only question, I'll answer it five different ways." The incident added a lighthearted touch to the pre-match build-up, showcasing Williamson's ability to handle both serious cricket discussions and unexpected disruptions with ease.

    Also Read: Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 9:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal osf

    Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity snt

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh's interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity

    cricket Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand osf

    Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

    cricket Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH) osf

    Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH)

    cricket Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023 osf

    Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023

    Recent Stories

    Chinese scientists create first-of-its-kind chimera monkey with green eyes, glowing fingertips snt

    Chinese scientists create first-of-its-kind chimera monkey with green eyes, glowing fingertips

    EC issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal over alleged 'disparaging remarks' against PM Modi snt

    EC issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging remarks' against PM Modi on social media

    Cricket Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal osf

    Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal

    Sonia Gandhi to shift to Jaipur from Delhi due to toxic air quality Report gcw

    Sonia Gandhi to shift to Jaipur from Delhi due to toxic air quality: Report

    Unbelievable This Mizoram house accommodates a staggering 199 people from the same family snt

    Unbelievable! This Mizoram house accommodates a staggering 199 people from the same family

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon