Jay Shah presents Sachin Tendulkar with 'Golden Ticket' for ICC Cricket World Cup

In a momentous occasion, Sachin Tendulkar was presented with the coveted 'Golden Ticket' by Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sachin Tendulkar, the record-holder for the most runs in World Cup tournaments, was honored with the prestigious 'Golden Ticket' by Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This special presentation occurred in anticipation of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will feature ten teams competing across ten venues, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting both the opening match and the final. Over the course of 46 days, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to a total of 48 thrilling matches.

The BCCI took to their official platform to share a captivating image of Jay Shah awarding Sachin Tendulkar with the 'Golden Ticket' as part of the BCCI's "Golden Ticket for India Icons" initiative.

In their heartfelt post, the BCCI expressed, "An iconic moment for cricket and the nation! As part of our 'Golden Ticket for India Icons' program, BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt. A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar's journey has inspired generations. Now, he'll be part of the @ICC@cricketworldcup 2023, witnessing the action LIVE."

Sachin Tendulkar, a key member of India's victorious team in the 2011 World Cup, boasts an illustrious career with the most runs in One-Day Internationals, amassing a remarkable 18,426 runs in 463 matches. His World Cup prowess is equally impressive, with 2,278 runs in 45 matches across six editions of the tournament. Sachin's World Cup journey boasts an average of 56.95, featuring six centuries and 15 half-centuries. His highest score in the World Cup stands at an impressive 152.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match gets reserve day amid weather concerns

The cricket legend has notched two Golden Bat awards in ICC Cricket World Cups. In the 1996 World Cup, he accumulated 523 runs, becoming the first Indian to receive the prestigious Golden Bat award. Sachin achieved this honor once again in the 2003 World Cup, where he amassed 673 runs in 11 matches for India.

Earlier, Jay Shah had the privilege of presenting this esteemed 'Golden Ticket' to the iconic Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, on a separate occasion.