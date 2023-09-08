Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jay Shah presents Sachin Tendulkar with 'Golden Ticket' for ICC Cricket World Cup

    In a momentous occasion, Sachin Tendulkar was presented with the coveted 'Golden Ticket' by Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    Cricket Jay Shah presents Sachin Tendulkar with 'Golden Ticket' for ICC Cricket World Cup osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar, the record-holder for the most runs in World Cup tournaments, was honored with the prestigious 'Golden Ticket' by Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This special presentation occurred in anticipation of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will feature ten teams competing across ten venues, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting both the opening match and the final. Over the course of 46 days, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to a total of 48 thrilling matches.

    The BCCI took to their official platform to share a captivating image of Jay Shah awarding Sachin Tendulkar with the 'Golden Ticket' as part of the BCCI's "Golden Ticket for India Icons" initiative.

    In their heartfelt post, the BCCI expressed, "An iconic moment for cricket and the nation! As part of our 'Golden Ticket for India Icons' program, BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt. A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar's journey has inspired generations. Now, he'll be part of the @ICC@cricketworldcup 2023, witnessing the action LIVE."

    Sachin Tendulkar, a key member of India's victorious team in the 2011 World Cup, boasts an illustrious career with the most runs in One-Day Internationals, amassing a remarkable 18,426 runs in 463 matches. His World Cup prowess is equally impressive, with 2,278 runs in 45 matches across six editions of the tournament. Sachin's World Cup journey boasts an average of 56.95, featuring six centuries and 15 half-centuries. His highest score in the World Cup stands at an impressive 152.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match gets reserve day amid weather concerns

    The cricket legend has notched two Golden Bat awards in ICC Cricket World Cups. In the 1996 World Cup, he accumulated 523 runs, becoming the first Indian to receive the prestigious Golden Bat award. Sachin achieved this honor once again in the 2003 World Cup, where he amassed 673 runs in 11 matches for India.

    Earlier, Jay Shah had the privilege of presenting this esteemed 'Golden Ticket' to the iconic Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, on a separate occasion.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match Gets Reserve Day Amid Weather Concerns osf

    Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match gets reserve day amid weather concerns

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah's return adds firepower to Indian side ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah's return adds firepower to Indian side ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan

    Surprising golf duo in US: MS Dhoni tees off with former President Donald Trump; video goes viral - WATCH snt

    Surprising golf duo in US: MS Dhoni tees off with former President Donald Trump; video goes viral - WATCH

    Entertainment Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan' osf

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan'

    ODI World Cup 2023: What Suryakumar Yadav can do, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't - Harbhajan Singh snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: What Suryakumar Yadav can do, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't - Harbhajan Singh

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit Its special says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on son in law of India reference avv

    G20 Summit: 'It's special,' says UK PM Rishi Sunak on 'son-in-law of India' reference

    Fact Check: No business leaders have been invited for G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday snt

    Fact Check: No business leaders have been invited for G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday

    Jailer to Haddi: 9 Top OTT release this week ATG

    Jailer to Haddi: 9 Top OTT release this week

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star rkn

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star

    Swagatam India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023 - WATCH snt

    'Swagatam': India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023 - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon