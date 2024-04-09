Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Punjab Kings

    Nitish Kumar Reddy's remarkable performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad demonstrates his versatility as an all-rounder. With impressive contributions in both batting and fast bowling, Reddy showcases his potential to follow in the footsteps of cricketing greats like Hardik Pandya.

    cricket IPL 2024: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Punjab Kings osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 8:57 PM IST

    Nitish Kumar Reddy's exceptional performance against Punjab Kings not only turned the game around but also showcased his potential as an all-rounder. Reddy's journey from primarily being a batter to excelling in fast bowling reflects his determination to follow in the footsteps of cricketing legends like Hardik Pandya. As he continues to evolve and adapt, Reddy aims to make his mark in domestic and international cricket arenas alike.

    Nitish Kumar Reddy's dynamic innings of 64 runs rescued SRH from a precarious position, enabling them to reach a total of 182/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite struggling early on, losing key wickets including Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, SRH capitalized on partnerships, notably with Abdul Samad, to surpass the 180-run milestone. Arshdeep Singh emerged as the standout bowler for Punjab Kings, claiming four crucial wickets, supported by contributions from Sam Curran and Harshal Patel. With Punjab Kings now facing a target of 183 runs, the stage is set for an enthralling chase.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 9:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Azhar Mahmood appointed as Pakistan Head coach for New Zealand T20I series osf

    Azhar Mahmood appointed as Pakistan head coach for New Zealand T20I series

    cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga

    cricket Rishabh Pant's IPL form boosts T20 World Cup selection prospects: Report osf

    Rishabh Pant's IPL form boosts T20 World Cup selection prospects: Report

    cricket Pakistan's T20I squad for New Zealand Series: Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim make sensational comebacks osf

    Pakistan's T20I squad for New Zealand series: Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim make sensational comebacks

    cricket Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career osf

    Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Thoothukudi key candidates, date of voting and other important details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Thoothukudi key candidates, date of voting and other important details

    cricket Azhar Mahmood appointed as Pakistan Head coach for New Zealand T20I series osf

    Azhar Mahmood appointed as Pakistan head coach for New Zealand T20I series

    Ola to close operations in UK, Australia, and New Zealand; Focus on India business AJR

    Ola to close operations in UK, Australia, and New Zealand; Focus on India business

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Chennai South key candidates, date of voting and other important details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Chennai South key candidates, date of voting and other important details

    cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon