    India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Watch live for free - streaming details and match preview

    Catch the live action as India faces South Africa in the 1st T20I of the thrilling three-match series. Fresh from a 4-1 victory against Australia, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, takes on Aiden Markram's South Africa.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    As India gears up to face South Africa in the inaugural match of the three-game T20I series on Sunday, cricket enthusiasts are eager to catch the action live. The Indian team, fresh from a convincing 4-1 triumph over Australia in the recently concluded T20I series at home, is set to be led by Suryakumar Yadav in this encounter. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram will captain the South African side.

    In their T20I history, South Africa and India have engaged in 24 matches, with South Africa winning 10 and India emerging victorious in 13. One match resulted in no decision. The last five T20Is between the two teams saw two wins each and an outstanding high score of 237 by India, contrasting with a low of 28 also by India.

    The 1st T20I is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 10, at Kingsmead, Durban, starting at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM.

    For viewers tuning in through television, the live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports network. Those looking for online streaming can catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar, where mobile users can enjoy the match free of cost. Don't miss the excitement as India and South Africa kick off their T20I series in what promises to be an exhilarating encounter.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
