Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iconic jersey exchange: David Beckham and Rohit Sharma's memorable moment post the semi final in Wankhede

    A captivating moment unfolded during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal in Mumbai as football legend David Beckham and cricket captain Rohit Sharma engaged in a jersey swap. Beckham, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, shared the picture on Facebook, showcasing the duo wearing each other's jerseys – a Team India jersey for Beckham and Real Madrid's iconic number 23 for the 'Hitman.'

    cricket Iconic jersey exchange: David Beckham and Rohit Sharma's memorable moment post the semi final in Wankhede osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 8:27 PM IST

    A memorable exchange took place in Mumbai during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand as cricket captain Rohit Sharma and football legend David Beckham shared a special moment. Beckham, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, posted a picture on Facebook showcasing the duo wearing each other's jerseys – Beckham donning a Team India jersey with Rohit's name and number 45, while the 'Hitman' sported Beckham's Real Madrid number 23 shirt.

    Beckham's caption on Facebook read, "Great to meet you captain. Good luck in the final, Rohit Sharma and the Indian Cricket Team."

    Rohit Sharma, hailed as one of the best opening batters, boasts an impressive cricket career with numerous records and leadership achievements. With 45 centuries and 100 fifties in 461 international matches, Rohit has played a crucial role in India's success, including leading the team to two Asia Cup titles and guiding Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

    Beckham, a football icon, represented England and esteemed clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain, and LA Galaxy. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador watched the India vs New Zealand clash in Mumbai, emphasising the ICC's partnership with UNICEF to promote inclusion, gender equality, and empower women and girls through cricket.

    In the high-scoring match, India set a formidable total of 397/4, featuring standout performances from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. Despite a valiant effort from Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson, Mohammed Shami's pivotal two-wicket over and India's disciplined bowling secured a victory, restricting New Zealand to 327 in 48.5 overs.

    Mohammed Shami was rightfully awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding bowling performance.

    Also Read: Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 8:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hilariously mimics Shreyas Iyer after century (WATCH) avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hilariously mimics Shreyas Iyer after century (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi likely to attend final at Ahmedabad, many Bollywood stars to turn up avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi likely to attend final at Ahmedabad, many Bollywood stars to turn up

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Miller delivers, South Africa barely posts a dependable target against the Aussies avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Miller delivers, South Africa barely posts a dependable target against the Aussies

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller steady the ship after shocking start for Proteas avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller steady the ship after shocking start for Proteas

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India osf

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hilariously mimics Shreyas Iyer after century (WATCH) avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hilariously mimics Shreyas Iyer after century (WATCH)

    Fact-Check: Is rice being made out of plastic? Check HERE anr

    Fact-Check: Is rice being made out of plastic? Check HERE

    Sunny Leone to Vicky Kaushal; celebrities spotted in the city - Photos SHG

    Sunny Leone to Vicky Kaushal; celebrities spotted in the city - Photos

    Entertainment Sexy Pics: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in white body-hugging dress osf

    Sexy Pics: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in white body-hugging dress

    Ananya Panday exuberates Diwali glamour in peach saree [PICTURES] ATG

    Ananya Panday exuberates Diwali glamour in peach saree [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon