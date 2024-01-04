Dean Elgar's farewell gifts: Rohit Sharma presents signed Team India kersey; Virat Kohli gives one of his own

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma present signed jerseys as a parting gift to retiring Dean Elgar following the conclusion of the IND vs SA 2nd Test. In a touching gesture, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma extended a farewell present to the retiring South African captain, Dean Elgar, after the conclusion of the IND vs SA Test series. The second Test, wrapping up in just a day and a half, witnessed India making a strong comeback to level the series in a low-scoring encounter. Ultimately, India secured a convincing seven-wicket victory, thoroughly outclassing the Proteas on their home turf.

A poignant moment unfolded after the match when Virat Kohli approached Dean Elgar to offer him a signed jersey. Elgar gracefully accepted the gift and later passed it on to his spouse.

Virat Kohli's respect for Elgar was evident throughout the match. When Elgar was dismissed in South Africa's second innings by Mukesh Kumar, Kohli, stationed at 2nd slip, made a significant gesture by signaling to the team not to celebrate Elgar's wicket. Kohli, after securing the catch, immediately acknowledged Elgar and even went up to congratulate him on his illustrious career.

Post-match, Elgar commended India's performance, acknowledging the challenges faced by South Africa in the game. Despite the tough circumstances, Elgar expressed no regrets about the decision to bat first and praised India for their skillful execution in the first session.

