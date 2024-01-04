Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dean Elgar's farewell gifts: Rohit Sharma presents signed Team India kersey; Virat Kohli gives one of his own

    Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showcases sportsmanship as they bids farewell to retiring South African captain Dean Elgar with special gifts.

    cricket Dean Elgar's farewell gifts: Rohit Sharma presents signed Team India kersey; Virat Kohli gives one of his own osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma present signed jerseys as a parting gift to retiring Dean Elgar following the conclusion of the IND vs SA 2nd Test. In a touching gesture, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma extended a farewell present to the retiring South African captain, Dean Elgar, after the conclusion of the IND vs SA Test series. The second Test, wrapping up in just a day and a half, witnessed India making a strong comeback to level the series in a low-scoring encounter. Ultimately, India secured a convincing seven-wicket victory, thoroughly outclassing the Proteas on their home turf.

    A poignant moment unfolded after the match when Virat Kohli approached Dean Elgar to offer him a signed jersey. Elgar gracefully accepted the gift and later passed it on to his spouse.

    Virat Kohli's respect for Elgar was evident throughout the match. When Elgar was dismissed in South Africa's second innings by Mukesh Kumar, Kohli, stationed at 2nd slip, made a significant gesture by signaling to the team not to celebrate Elgar's wicket. Kohli, after securing the catch, immediately acknowledged Elgar and even went up to congratulate him on his illustrious career.

    Post-match, Elgar commended India's performance, acknowledging the challenges faced by South Africa in the game. Despite the tough circumstances, Elgar expressed no regrets about the decision to bat first and praised India for their skillful execution in the first session.

    Here are some of the other twitter reactions: 

    Also Read: Post retirement, David Warner to kick start commentary stint in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series 2024

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli's 'Bhangra' pose after India's historic win against South Africa in Cape Town wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Virat Kohli's 'Bhangra' pose after India's historic win against South Africa in Cape Town wins hearts (WATCH)

    Cricket History in Cape Town as India win 'shortest' Test ever inside 5 sessions by 7 wickets; level series 1-1 osf

    History in Cape Town as India win shortest Test ever inside 5 sessions by 7 wickets; level series 1-1 (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram's century and Bumrah's brilliance shape the dynamics of the Newlands Test osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram's century and Bumrah's brilliance shape the dynamics of the Cape Town Test

    cricket Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wrapping up a glorious T20 chapter osf

    Australia's Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wraps up glorious T20 chapter

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: '2024 begins with 23 wickets in single day' - Sachin Tendulkar comments on 'unreal' Day 1 osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: '2024 begins with 23 wickets in single day' - Sachin Tendulkar comments on 'unreal' Day 1

    Recent Stories

    The First Omen Trailer: Prequel to 1976 cult classic 'The Omen' shows the birth of evil RBA

    The First Omen Trailer: Prequel to 1976 cult classic 'The Omen' shows the birth of evil

    Virat Kohli's 'Bhangra' pose after India's historic win against South Africa in Cape Town wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Virat Kohli's 'Bhangra' pose after India's historic win against South Africa in Cape Town wins hearts (WATCH)

    Govt warns of malicious calls from international numbers; telcos told to block calls

    Govt warns of malicious calls from international numbers; telcos told to block calls

    7 reasons to visit Jaipur in January ATG

    7 reasons to visit Jaipur in January

    66 days 6700 km march covering 15 states check out roadmap of Rahul Gandhi bharat jodo nyaya yatra gcw

    66 days, 6,700-km march covering 15 states: Check out roadmap of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon