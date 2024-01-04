Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Post retirement, David Warner to kick start commentary stint in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series 2024

    Cricket stalwart David Warner is set to take on a new role as a commentator for the India vs Australia Test series scheduled for November 2024.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    In the upcoming November 2024 India vs Australia Test series, David Warner is set to take on the role of a commentator. Just before the commencement of the Sydney Test this Wednesday, Australian cricket legend David Warner announced his retirement from ODIs. The 37-year-old, a key contributor to Australia's recent World Cup victory in India, originally planned to continue playing ODIs until the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

    Warner's retirement from ODIs comes with a noteworthy condition. Despite stepping away from one-day international cricket, the left-handed opener mentioned that he might contemplate making himself eligible for selection in the ICC Champions Trophy if his performance continues to be exceptional in the coming years.

    Though David Warner is bidding farewell to Test and ODI cricket, his plate will remain full as he steps into his TV commentary career later this year.

    The seasoned opening batsman is set to conclude his extensive career in Australian Test and One Day International cricket after the ongoing New Year Test at the SCG.

    Subsequently, he has inked a deal with Fox Sports as part of their colossal $1.512 billion agreement with Cricket Australia, ensuring the broadcast of Australian cricket until 2031. In this venture, Warner will join a distinguished lineup of commentators including Adam Gilchrist, Isa Guha, Mike Hussey, Allan Border, Mark Waugh, Kerry O’Keeffe, Brett Lee, Brendon Julian, Mel Jones, Mark Howard, and Kath Loughnan.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
