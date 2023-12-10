Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BCCI to discuss long-term coaching extension for Rahul Dravid post South Africa tour

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reveals plans to address the potential long-term coaching extension for Rahul Dravid after the South Africa tour.

    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 2:19 AM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signalled that discussions regarding a potential long-term extension for Rahul Dravid as head coach will be addressed after the South Africa tour. The current extension, temporary in nature, extends until the Twenty20 World Cup in June due to time constraints for an interim decision, as stated by BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Mumbai on Saturday.

    "We did not have time. We met with them and mutually agreed that he can continue. Once they return from South Africa, we will sit with him and decide on the tenure," mentioned Jay Shah.

    Originally appointed until the ODI World Cup's conclusion on November 19, Dravid's coaching tenure continued with the team's month-long tour in South Africa. The decision on the extended tenure for Dravid and his coaching staff is anticipated upon their return next month.

    Regarding Rohit Sharma's selection in the Twenty20 side, Shah clarified that no assurance can be provided. Despite widespread belief in his inclusion for the ICC tournament in June, the BCCI secretary emphasized the need for a thoughtful decision considering the upcoming IPL, series against Afghanistan, and the Caribbean and US T20 World Cup.

    Suryakumar Yadav has assumed captaincy in the absence of Rohit Sharma for the T20 matches in South Africa, with Shah stating, "We will take a good decision."

    On the fitness front, Shah provided an update on Hardik Pandya, stating, "He is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. He's at the NCA. He's working hard. We will let you know in due course. He can be fit even before the Afghanistan series." Pandya has been sidelined since October 19.

    In terms of player availability, the BCCI official expressed confidence that Mohammed Shami might participate in the South Africa series despite nursing an ankle injury. Shah remarked, "Shami should be ready for the South Africa series. He is not at the NCA yet but will go there soon. We are confident he will recover in time," reiterating the uncertainty surrounding Shami's availability, contingent on his fitness.

