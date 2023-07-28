Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana voices disapproval of Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst

    Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana voiced her criticism of Harmanpreet Kaur's fiery outburst during the third ODI between Bangladesh and India.

    Cricket Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana voices disapproval of Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst osf
    Harmanpreet Kaur's fiery outburst during the third ODI against Bangladesh caused a significant uproar, drawing intense criticism from various corners of the cricketing world. After her dismissal, Kaur vented her frustration by smashing the stumps with her bat and making disparaging remarks towards the umpires and the Bangladesh team. Consequently, the ICC imposed a two-match suspension and demerit points on her.

    In the aftermath of the incident, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana expressed her team's disappointment with the behaviour exhibited by the Indian skipper. This incident came after a hard-fought final ODI, which ended in a tie, enabling Bangladesh to level the series 1-1 and showcasing their commendable cricketing prowess throughout the series.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia take the upper hand in an action-packed day 1 of the 5th Test

    Sultana expressed her disapproval of Kaur's behaviour, emphasising that the Bangladesh team deserved more acknowledgement from their opponents rather than being overshadowed by Kaur's temper and arguments with the umpires. Even during the trophy presentation, Kaur suggested having the umpires pose with the trophy, attributing their decisions to Bangladesh's positive series result. Sultana, in a press conference, conveyed her discontent with such an attitude from a cricketer who is otherwise highly respected on the international stage. She further elaborated on this matter in a subsequent interview. 

    “We expected appreciation from them and some words of encouragement which would have motivated our players. But what they did certainly does not leave a good message,” said the captain. “The two teams were standing for the photo session and there was no point saying such a thing in front of the players as they could complain to the match referee according to the rules.”

    “Obviously, it felt bad when they were not showing respect. So, I felt there was no point in standing there as I respect my teammates and I can't accept that,” said Sultana, the wicketkeeper who has captained Bangladesh since 2021.
    India looked set to wrap up a comfortable series victory in Mirpur, but Bangladesh managed to take the last 6 wickets in India’s innings extremely cheaply, with the final wicket coming with scores tied. A remarkable showcase for Bangladeshi women’s cricket was overshadowed by Kaur’s reactions grabbing the headlines.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI

    “Cricket is a game of discipline and most importantly, whatever we do inspires others. So, we won't do anything that gives a bad message to the others who look up to us. As for the captain of India, whatever happened during the game -- whether it was losing temper or showing frustration -- was normal but it was not right to carry that even after the game.” added Sultana

    “We could have lost the game but in the end, we played better cricket and tied the match,” concluded Sultana. 

    Harmanpreet’s suspension will see her miss the start of India’s Asian Games campaign. India will enter the tournaments as favourites and will be led by Smriti Mandhana.

