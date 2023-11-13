Cricket Australia unveils WC team of the tournament, Virat Kohli leads the way with four Indian stars

Cricket Australia has revealed its Team of the Tournament, captained by Virat Kohli. The lineup features stellar contributions from four Indian players - Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and the skipper himself.

Following the culmination of the league stage in the Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli emerged as the captain in Cricket Australia's selected Team of the Tournament, which prominently featured four Indian players. With India remaining unbeaten in the league, the team showcased an all-around performance, with Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja earning their spots alongside Kohli.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 witnessed outstanding individual performances, with players like Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Rachin Ravindra, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, and Dilshan Madushanka securing their places in the prestigious team. Kohli, with his remarkable batting contributions, led the Indian contingent, complemented by the stellar performances of the selected players from South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

As the tournament progresses to the semi-finals, the Team of the Tournament reflects the exceptional talent and noteworthy achievements witnessed on the cricket field during this World Cup campaign.

1. Quinton de Kock (South Africa): In 9 matches, De Kock has 591 runs to his name at an average of 65.67. He struck at the rate of 109.2 while scoring 4 centuries in the tournament. His highest score was 174

2. David Warner (Australia): The opening batter struck 499 run in 9 matches at an average of 55.44 and a strike-rate of 105.5. He scored 2 hundred and 2 fifties in the tournament, with his highest being 163

3. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand): The Kiwi star scored 565 in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 70.63. He also scored 3 hundred and 2 half-centuries in the league campaign, with the best being of 123 not-out. He also bagged 5 wickets at an economy rate of 5.68 in the tournament.

4. Virat Kohli (India): The talismanic Indian has already scored 594 runs in the tournament at an average of 99.00 and a strike rate of 88.50. He has 2 centuries and 5 fifties to his name so far, with the best being 103 not-out.

5. Aiden Markram (South Africa): Having also led South Africa in certain matches, Markram has scored 396 runs at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 114.50. He has one century and 3 fifties to his name, with the best being of 106.

6. Glenn Maxwell (Australia): The Australian all-rounder has cemented his place in World Cup history with some exquisite knocks. In 7 matches, he has 397 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 152.7. He has two hundreds to his name, with the best being 201 not-out. With the ball, he has 5 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 4.95.

7. Marco Jansen (South Africa): The lanky all-rounder has scored 157 runs in 8 matches at a strikerate of 111.3. he also has a fifty to his name, in the tournament. With the ball, he has struck 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.40.

8. Ravindra Jadeja (India): The Indian all-rounder has 111 runs to his name in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 115.6. With the ball, he has claimed 16 wickets so far, at an impressive economy rate of 3.96.

9. Mohammed Shami (India): Despite having played only 5 matches, Shami has 16 wickets in his kity in this World Cup at an economy rate of 4.78. He also has two 5-wicket hauls in the tournament.

10. Adam Zampa (Australia): The Aussie spinner has set th World Cup on fire with his 22 scalps in 9 matches. He also has a fine economy rate of 5.27 in the tournament so far.

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India): With 17 scalps to his name, Bumrah is among the top wicket-takers in the tournament. He has given runs at an economy rate of 3.65.

12. Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka): As the 12th man in the tournament, Dislshan has a whopping 21 wickets in 9 matches to his name. His economy rate was 6.70 in a campaign that saw the Lankans didn't even qualify for the semi-finals.

