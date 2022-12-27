AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day Test: Fresh 'Spidercam' debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it

AUS vs SA 2022-23: Anrich Nortje got hit by the Spidercam on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne on Tuesday, sparking a new row regarding the equipment's usage and safety.

The ongoing Boxing Day second Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday saw a fresh controversy surrounding the usage of Spidercam. During Day 2's play, as the hanging camera was moving around on the ground, it struck South African pacer Anrich Nortje while he was fielding, hitting him on his left shoulder and elbow. While he was not seriously hurt and got up immediately to continue, official broadcaster Fox Sports apologised to the Protea speedster for the incident. At the same time, the camera was unoperational for the rest of the day. Despite getting knocked down, Nortje continued to bowl at a high pace.

Later, Cricket Australia (CA) admitted an error on the camera operator's part, besides adding that the camera would be functional again on Day 3, with extra safety measures being ensured so as not to repeat such incidents any further. In the meantime, as fresh debate sparked among fans regarding the camera's usage and safety, Nortje stated that the equipment must not be hovering around at the height of a player's head.

ALSO READ: AUS vs SA 2022-23 - David Warner slams double ton in 100th Test, joins an elite list

"I didn't know what hit me, to be honest. So far, so good. It knocked the shoulder and the elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise is okay. I'll monitor it and see how it goes with the [physician]," Nortje told the media during the post-day press conference, reports ESPNCricinfo.

"I saw cables, and then, I turned around or moved my head, and then I saw the camera, but I was too late. It was quite quick. It didn't change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused. The one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is, and it probably shouldn't be unless for certain interviews or something. But it shouldn't be travelling head height. That's just my opinion. And then, for Marco [Jansen] as well, they must consider him [for being tall]," added Nortje.