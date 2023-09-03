Asia Cup 2023: Here is how India can qualify for Super 4 stage

India, with one point in their account, are set to face Nepal in their second and final Group A encounter in Pallekele on Saturday. The scenario for India in the match against Nepal is clear-cut - a victory secures their place in the Super Fours.

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 clash between traditional rivals India and Pakistan concluded in frustration as persistent rain led to the abandonment of the match after just one innings on Saturday. As a result of this washout, both Pakistan and India earned a solitary point each in the tournament standings.

Pakistan, who had previously secured a convincing victory against underdogs Nepal in their opening fixture, now stand with a total of three points, solidifying their position in the Super Fours stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, India, with one point in their account, is set to face Nepal in their second and final Group A encounter in Pallekele on Saturday. The scenario for India in the match against Nepal is clear-cut - a victory secures their place in the Super Fours. Should India, the overwhelming favourites, emerge triumphant, they will progress to the Super Fours.

Conversely, if Nepal manages to pull off an unexpected upset against the seven-time Asia Cup champions (six ODI titles and one T20I title), Nepal will earn a berth in the Super Fours.

Considering that the match will be held in Pallekele, where rain had disrupted the India vs. Pakistan clash on Saturday, weather conditions could potentially impact the outcome of the India vs. Nepal encounter.

In the event of another washout, India, already holding one point, will receive an additional point, resulting in a total of two points and securing their place in the Super Fours. India has a rich history in the Asia Cup, clinching titles in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018.

